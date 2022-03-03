World

Psaki mocked after pointing out ‘pattern’ of Putin last invading Ukraine when Biden was vice-president

1 day ago
White House Press Secretary Jane Saki was ridiculed on social media that President Biden was vice-president when Russia last decided to invade Ukraine.

“I was at the State Department. The last time Russia invaded Ukraine, the president was vice-president,” Saki told CNN on Wednesday. “It’s a pattern of fear from President Putin and his friends around him.”

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. (AP Photo / Andrew Hernick)

Expect a ‘fundamental’ change in air warfare in Ukraine in the next 72 hours, says former fighter pilot

Several Twitter users quickly claimed that Saki had inadvertently made a connection between Putin’s aggression and President Biden’s stay in power. Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014 while Biden was serving as vice-president.

“The first step is to acknowledge your problem,” tweeted James Morrow, editor of the Daily Telegraph.

Blogger Jim Treacher tweeted, “This guy just seems to be attacking other countries while he’s in my boss’s office.”

This handout photo, published March 2, 2022, shows a scene near the National University after the Kharkiv shootings in Ukraine.

Comedian Tim Young tweeted, “This is a pattern of Democrat weakness that our enemies know they can’t stop.”

Pictures, videos of Russia-Ukraine war show devastation as Putin regime escalates violence in urban areas

“Finally, it’s true,” tweeted Kelly Conway, a former Trump adviser.

“Yeah, Sherlock, there’s a pattern,” political commentator Monica Crowley tweeted.

Andrei Goncharuk, 68, a member of the regional defense, stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike (AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

Heritage Foundation Communications Director John Cooper tweeted, “Reminding people that a top opponent has taken advantage of your boss not just once, twice, it’s … not great messaging.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

“I know the news about what’s going on may sound alarming to all Americans, but, I want to let you know, we’re going to be fine. We’re going to be fine,” Biden said. The war in Ukraine is developing In his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night. “When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war in Ukraine will weaken Russia and make the rest of the world stronger.”

“Six days ago, Vladimir Putin of Russia tried to shake the foundations of a free world, thinking that he could bend it in a terrible way – but he miscalculated,” Biden added. “He thought he could enter Ukraine and the world would collapse. Instead, he met a wall, a wall of power that he never expected or even imagined – he met the people of Ukraine.”

