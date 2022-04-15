Psaki: ‘Not sending’ Biden to Ukraine, ‘we should all be maybe relieved about that’



White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie on Friday put an end to questions about whether President Biden will travel to Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia.

“No, no,” Saki said in response to a question from podcast hosts “Pod Save America” ​​about whether the administration was even considering sending the president to Kiev.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Ukraine last week, speculation has begun about whether Biden will return to the war-torn country.

Asked by reporters on Thursday if he was personally ready for the Kyiv Biden trip, he said, “Yes.”

“She’s ready for anything,” Saki said Friday. “The guy likes fast cars and pilots. He’s ready to go to Ukraine. It’s true he does.

“We are not sending the president to Ukraine,” he added.

Saki says Johnson traveled eight hours by train through a war zone to reach Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support weeks after a deadly Russian attack.

“It’s not part of the US president’s plan,” Saki said. “We should all probably be relieved about that.”

Biden said Thursday that he is considering sending a senior US administration official, and reports this week that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken or Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are tracking east.

Late last month, Biden traveled to Warsaw, Poland, to meet with NATO allies and Ukrainian refugees who had been forced to flee during the Russian incursion.

The president has sharply condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and called him a “butcher” after meeting with Ukrainian refugees – millions of whom have crossed the Polish border to escape the violence.

But when reporters asked him if he was planning to move to Ukraine at the time, he said he would be disabled for security reasons.

“Part of my frustration is that I don’t see it first hand like anywhere else,” Biden said. “They won’t let me. Understandably, I guess, let’s cross the border and see what’s happening in Ukraine.”

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia were among the first national leaders to visit Ukraine last month.