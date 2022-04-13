Psaki, pressed on whether Biden’s ‘genocide’ comments off script, says he’s ‘allowed to make his views known’



The White House on Wednesday defended President Biden for changing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a “genocide”, reminding him that he was “a free world leader” and that he had the “right to express his views at any time.”

The president on Tuesday for the first time called the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine “genocide” – a feature he had previously refrained from using.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie replied: “He is the President of the United States and the leader of the free world and he is allowed to express his views at any time.” Will want. “

When asked again, Saki jokes: “I don’t think we should misunderstand who he is and where he stands at the totem pole – at the top.”

Biden, on Tuesday, called Russian military action in Ukraine a “genocide,” explaining that he did so “because it is clear that Putin is only trying to erase the notion of being Ukrainian.”

“Evidence is growing,” Biden told reporters after mentioning the term early Tuesday.

Commenting on inflation earlier on Tuesday, Biden said that the price Americans pay does not depend on whether a dictator “commits genocide” against another country, a clear shot at Russian President Vladimir Putin and the decision to attack Ukraine.

“We will allow lawyers to decide, internationally, whether it qualifies,” Biden later told reporters in Iowa.

Biden’s remarks were praised Tuesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the remarks “the truth of a true leader.”

“It’s important to call things by their names in order to stand up against evil,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “We are grateful for the US assistance so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further atrocities in Russia.”

Biden’s comments came after he last week referred to Russia’s move in Ukraine as a “war crime” rather than a genocide. Zelensky earlier this month referred to the atrocities in the country as genocide.

Biden’s comments came after he was asked last week if he agreed with Zelensky’s “genocidal” character.

“No, I think it’s a war crime,” Biden said.

But on Tuesday, the president said that “literally more evidence is emerging of what the Russians have done to Ukraine.”

“And we’re just going to learn more about the destructive,” Biden said.

Genocide is a war crime under international law.

Russia on Wednesday said Biden’s comments were “unacceptable.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: “We consider such an attempt to distort the situation unacceptable.”

“This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed a notorious crime in recent times,” he added.

Human Rights Watch documented brief executions, unlawful violence and threats against civilians, and repeated rapes between February 27 and March 14. A report by the agency said Russian troops were involved in looting civilian property, including food, clothing and firewood.

The Senate last month approved a resolution calling for an investigation into Putin for war crimes, and Blinken said US investigations would be used to help international efforts to hold the Kremlin accountable.

Since the outbreak of war on February 24, Russian forces have stormed the apartment building, the Children’s and Maternity Hospital, the Bread Line and, most recently, a theater that sheltered about 1,000 men, women and children in the town of Mariupol.

Russian forces have also been accused of using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs in the war, which violates international law when used indiscriminately against civilians.

The International Criminal Court said earlier this month that it was launching an investigation into Putin’s possible war crimes in Ukraine.

