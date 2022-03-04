Psaki pressed on whether US financing Putin’s war by buying Russian oil



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki spoke to reporters on Thursday about the ongoing energy crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about US sanctions on Russian oil, and possible financial support for importing resources from the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin could offer, Saki insisted the administration wanted to dismantle. However, the process may take some time, Saki said.

“There is a policy process for making any decision,” the press secretary told reporters. “Sometimes they go away quickly and there are various reasons why these decisions are often discussed as well.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Putting more pressure on personal sanctions aimed at the Russian leadership, Saki said they wanted to impose each sanctions directly on Putin’s pocketbook.

“One of the big reasons, of course, is President Putin’s proximity,” Saki said, referring to future energy sanctions aimed at Russia’s oligarchy. “We want him to feel the pressure. We want the people around him to feel the pressure. I don’t believe this is going to be the last set of oligarchs. They are a priority and focused on some of the presidents who have become the focus of our personal sanctions.”

Reports indicate that the United States is buying 650,000 barrels per day from Russia, a major concern in the wake of Putin’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians have been killed in eight days of violence. Now, the White House is facing a bipartisan call for increased domestic energy production.

Saki joined the “American Newsroom” on Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the Ukraine crisis because it relates to energy and the White House is still considering Russia’s continued aggression.

“They have serious financial problems On Russian soil This is affecting President Putin and those around him, “Saki told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemer.” People. “

Asked about the possible reopening, Saki said “detailed options are on the table.” Keystone XL Pipeline To reduce energy dependence abroad, to reiterate the President’s concerns about the price of energy.

“This keystone pipeline will take years to affect prices,” Saki said. “Of course, there are various reasons to oppose the president, but it was not effective, it is not working. It will take a few years. There are also 9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not using.”

“So yes, we all want to take action to address any increase in gas prices that affects the American people,” he continued. “But we have to be very clear about which policies will help and which policies will not.”

Courtney O’Brien and Bailey Hill of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.