World

Psaki pressed on whether US financing Putin’s war by buying Russian oil

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Psaki pressed on whether US financing Putin’s war by buying Russian oil
Written by admin
Psaki pressed on whether US financing Putin’s war by buying Russian oil

Psaki pressed on whether US financing Putin’s war by buying Russian oil

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki spoke to reporters on Thursday about the ongoing energy crisis over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about US sanctions on Russian oil, and possible financial support for importing resources from the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin could offer, Saki insisted the administration wanted to dismantle. However, the process may take some time, Saki said.

“There is a policy process for making any decision,” the press secretary told reporters. “Sometimes they go away quickly and there are various reasons why these decisions are often discussed as well.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Putting more pressure on personal sanctions aimed at the Russian leadership, Saki said they wanted to impose each sanctions directly on Putin’s pocketbook.

“One of the big reasons, of course, is President Putin’s proximity,” Saki said, referring to future energy sanctions aimed at Russia’s oligarchy. “We want him to feel the pressure. We want the people around him to feel the pressure. I don’t believe this is going to be the last set of oligarchs. They are a priority and focused on some of the presidents who have become the focus of our personal sanctions.”

Reports indicate that the United States is buying 650,000 barrels per day from Russia, a major concern in the wake of Putin’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians have been killed in eight days of violence. Now, the White House is facing a bipartisan call for increased domestic energy production.

READ Also  Virginia Giuffre Files Lawsuit Accusing Prince Andrew of Rape

Saki joined the “American Newsroom” on Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the Ukraine crisis because it relates to energy and the White House is still considering Russia’s continued aggression.

Press Secretary Jane Sackie answers questions during a daily White House press briefing on January 5, 2022.

Press Secretary Jane Sackie answers questions during a daily White House press briefing on January 5, 2022.
(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

“They have serious financial problems On Russian soil This is affecting President Putin and those around him, “Saki told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemer.” People. “

Asked about the possible reopening, Saki said “detailed options are on the table.” Keystone XL Pipeline To reduce energy dependence abroad, to reiterate the President’s concerns about the price of energy.

“This keystone pipeline will take years to affect prices,” Saki said. “Of course, there are various reasons to oppose the president, but it was not effective, it is not working. It will take a few years. There are also 9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not using.”

“So yes, we all want to take action to address any increase in gas prices that affects the American people,” he continued. “But we have to be very clear about which policies will help and which policies will not.”

Courtney O’Brien and Bailey Hill of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Psaki #pressed #financing #Putins #war #buying #Russian #oil

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  House Inquiry Into Jan. 6 Issues 10 New Subpoenas

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment