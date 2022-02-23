World

Psaki says binge-watching 'The West Wing' brought her back to politics

Psaki says binge-watching 'The West Wing' brought her back to politics
White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie says watching “The West Wing” has helped her to return to politics.

Saki began watching award-winning TV dramas after Obama left the White House in 2011, feeling tired, as he watched actor Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” Last week. Commented during an appearance. Podcast

“I’m working for this consulting firm and I’m starting to see The West Wing.” And I don’t know what inspired me to see it, but I saw it, I saw the whole thing, ”Saki said.

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, USA, on December 20, 2021.

(Reuters / Kevin Lamarck / File photo)

“In an insane way, it really brought me back to politics and I came back and finished the 2012 campaign and traveled with then-President Obama during his re-election,” Saki added. “So I was basically like six months, and then I thought to myself, ‘I have to go back, I have to go back.'”

In the 2006 TV series, Rob Low, 57, played the role of fictional deputy communications director Sam Seaborn.

West Wing - Season 1 - Photo: Rob Lowe as Sam Seaborn - Photo by: Steve Shapiro / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

Saki, 43, first began as Deputy White House Press Secretary under Obama, and was later promoted to the role that Seaborne’s character played in the series.

Saki commented that Lowe’s Seaborne character was inspiring because of the character’s idealism on the show, which he described as “the best.” [what] Washington. “

West Wing - Season 3 - Photo: (LR) Aber Bartlett as Scott Channing, Donna Moss as Janelle Moloney, Sam Seaborn as Rob Lowe, President Josiah as Martin Shin "Z." Bartlett, John Spencer as Leo McGary, Dule Hill as Charlie Hill, Bradley Whitford as Josh Lyman, Allison Jenny as Claudia Jean 'CJ' Craig, Richard Schiff as Toby Ziegler - Photo by:

“So in other words you’re going to grill when you’re there [Gadget Clock White House correspondent] Peter Dusi, you think, ‘God is the one who put me here. Aaron Sarkin [the show’s creator]And Rob Lowe and “‘The West Wing,'” Lowe says.

“It’s all your fault,” Saki replied.

On January 20, 2021, Saki made his debut as President Biden’s press secretary in the White House briefing room.

“I never thought I’d be back in the White House,” Saki told people during the podcast. “And now I can work with people who are part of the press team, or much earlier in their careers, in their early 20’s or early 30’s, who have ideologies that want you to be here every day, like bursting through their holes.”

“There’s a lot of Sam Seaborn hanging out here,” he added.

