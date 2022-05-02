Psaki says disinformation board will be ‘nonpartisan,’ ‘apolitical’



White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie says the federal government’s newly created “confusion” board will act in a “swap,” “apolitical” manner, amid criticism that the Biden administration is cracking down on freedom of speech.

During his daily press briefing on Monday, Saki was asked to explain the responsibilities of the Homeland Security Department of Information Governance Board, which he said continues the work of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established by the former president in the DHS. Donald Trump in 2018. Trump fired the director of CISA after the 2020 election after the agency publicly debated allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Mayorkas admits he could have done a better job of explaining the board’s mission of ‘confusion’

“It simply came to our notice then [CISA’s] Work, and it will help coordinate internal activities from the Department of Confusion that threatens the homeland, “Saki said.” The order is not true or false, judged online or otherwise. It will work in a non-partisan and apolitical manner. It’s meant to coordinate a lot of ongoing work. “

“The focus is on distorted information that threatens the motherland, as I mentioned, things that incite violent extremism, human trafficking and other international criminal organizations, any effort [are] Harmful foreign influences, something that could put people in danger during an emergency, “he continued.” So, a lot of this work is really something that people may not see every day that is being done by the Department of Homeland Security. “

A reporter then asked Saki, “Will there be anything public here? [that people] Do you see this happening behind closed doors? “

“Okay, they would definitely consider releasing products to the public that present the department’s perspective on misleading-related behavior,” Saki responded. “But that’s their ultimate goal, and I have no idea what that format is.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas told Gadget Clock Sunday that the board’s intentions “could be better communicated” when he testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Wednesday. Security

Mayorkas explained Sunday that the board specifically addresses “confusion that presents a security threat to the homeland.”

“Confusion from Russia, from China, from Iran, from the cartel,” he said.

“This is a working group that does its best to ensure that our work does not violate freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties, to deal with misinformation that threatens our country,” he continued. “It’s not about rhetoric, it’s about the connection to violence. That’s what we need to address. You know, a person has the right to freedom of speech in anti-Semitism. What they don’t have the right to do is accept. We get involved. “