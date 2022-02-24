Psaki says the Biden administration has ‘never supported’ the Nord Stream 2 pipeline



White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said the Biden administration had “never backed” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite earlier lifting the embargo on the pipeline and lobbying Congress against its approval.

Saki said during a press conference on Wednesday that the Biden administration had previously spoken out against the pipeline, in response to a reporter’s question about why the administration was changing its position on the pipeline.

“Well, we don’t see it as a change at all. We never supported the pipeline. It was built on 90 percent of the presidency. We’ve always spoken out against the pipeline,” Saki said.

He added that the Biden administration had previously opposed the sanctions proposed by members of the US House and Senate.

Biden announces sanctions against Nord Stream 2 owners, reversing 2021 ruling

The question was, what was the most effective way to get the results we got now in the last 24 hours? I don’t agree with that strategy, “said Psaki. “You see, the German chancellor made the announcement yesterday, and today’s announcement was complementary.”

Asked if the Biden administration was “waiting for the Germans to take the first step here”, Saki replied that he felt that “the diplomatic approach would be the most effective.”

Biden Weaving Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sanctions Put Us at ‘Competitive Difficulty’: GOP Leader McCarthy

The Biden administration lobbied Congress in January to oppose a ban on Nord Stream 2. According to Politico, top officials in the Biden administration were sent to Capitol Hill to push Democrats away from a bill that would ban the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

President Biden lifted sanctions against the pipeline in May 2021, lifting sanctions on Nord Stream AG and its top executive, Putin’s ally.

The pipeline would run from Russia to Germany’s Baltic coast, allowing the Russian state-owned company Gazprom to send gas to Europe’s pipeline system while bypassing existing pipelines running through Ukraine and Poland.

On Wednesday, President Biden announced that he was imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream AG and their corporate officers in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The announcement came after German Chancellor Olaf Schulz said on Wednesday that the country would “re-evaluate” the pipeline’s certification.

