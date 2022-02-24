World

Psaki says the Biden administration has ‘never supported’ the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Psaki says the Biden administration has ‘never supported’ the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Written by admin
Psaki says the Biden administration has ‘never supported’ the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Psaki says the Biden administration has ‘never supported’ the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said the Biden administration had “never backed” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite earlier lifting the embargo on the pipeline and lobbying Congress against its approval.

Saki said during a press conference on Wednesday that the Biden administration had previously spoken out against the pipeline, in response to a reporter’s question about why the administration was changing its position on the pipeline.

“Well, we don’t see it as a change at all. We never supported the pipeline. It was built on 90 percent of the presidency. We’ve always spoken out against the pipeline,” Saki said.

He added that the Biden administration had previously opposed the sanctions proposed by members of the US House and Senate.

Biden announces sanctions against Nord Stream 2 owners, reversing 2021 ruling

White House Press Secretary Jane Saki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Washington.
(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

The question was, what was the most effective way to get the results we got now in the last 24 hours? I don’t agree with that strategy, “said Psaki. “You see, the German chancellor made the announcement yesterday, and today’s announcement was complementary.”

Asked if the Biden administration was “waiting for the Germans to take the first step here”, Saki replied that he felt that “the diplomatic approach would be the most effective.”

Biden Weaving Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sanctions Put Us at ‘Competitive Difficulty’: GOP Leader McCarthy

WASHINGTON, DC - February 18: U.S. President Joe Biden spoke in Washington, D.C., during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 18, 2022, to update the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis. President Joe Biden gave an update after a phone call with transatlantic leaders so he could continue diplomatic and deterrence efforts to reduce the crisis caused by the deployment of Russian troops on the border between the two counties.

WASHINGTON, DC – February 18: U.S. President Joe Biden spoke in Washington, D.C., during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 18, 2022, to update the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis. President Joe Biden gave an update after a phone call with transatlantic leaders so he could continue diplomatic and deterrence efforts to reduce the crisis caused by the deployment of Russian troops on the border between the two counties.
(Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)

READ Also  Valentine's Day surprise for young veteran couple joyfully delivered by Muggsy Bogues and Veterans United

The Biden administration lobbied Congress in January to oppose a ban on Nord Stream 2. According to Politico, top officials in the Biden administration were sent to Capitol Hill to push Democrats away from a bill that would ban the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

President Biden lifted sanctions against the pipeline in May 2021, lifting sanctions on Nord Stream AG and its top executive, Putin’s ally.

The pipeline would run from Russia to Germany’s Baltic coast, allowing the Russian state-owned company Gazprom to send gas to Europe’s pipeline system while bypassing existing pipelines running through Ukraine and Poland.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Amid growing fears in the West that Russia is planning to invade neighboring countries, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have called for full military solidarity.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Amid growing fears in the West that Russia is planning to invade neighboring countries, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have called for full military solidarity.
(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

On Wednesday, President Biden announced that he was imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream AG and their corporate officers in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The announcement came after German Chancellor Olaf Schulz said on Wednesday that the country would “re-evaluate” the pipeline’s certification.

Gadget Clock’ Thomas Barbara, Ron Blitzer, Paul Connor and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

#Psaki #Biden #administration #supported #Nord #Stream #pipeline

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  India retaliates against UK by requiring UK visitors to quarantine

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment