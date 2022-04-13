Psaki slams Gov. Abbott over truck inspections at Texas-Mexico border, blames him for price increases



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Biden administration claims that Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s inspection of trucks entering the United States from Mexico is not only “unnecessary,” but is contributing to inflation across the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said the delay was having a far-reaching effect because of Abbott’s policy.

Ohio Gop Senate rival Timken notices Biden’s ‘runaway inflation’ in new ad

“Governor Abbott’s unnecessary and unnecessary inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chain, delaying production, affecting jobs and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country.” Says

Last week, Abbott instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct an “enhanced security inspection” of vehicles passing through the port of entry, citing “illegal drug trafficking cartels and people across our southern border.” Abbott expects smuggling to increase while the Biden administration will stop deporting immigrants through Title 42 public health orders.

Moderate Democrats have called on Biden not to repeal Title 42

Inflation, meanwhile, has become an ongoing problem throughout Biden’s presidency, with inflation now reaching a 40-year high. Saki’s statement blaming Abbott for the price hike showed in a Labor Department report that the consumer price index has risen 8.5% in the last 12 months.

The day before the report was released, Saki blamed high inflation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It says the administration expected the March inflation rate to “rise sharply due to Putin’s rise in prices.”

President Biden himself has said that 70% of inflation was Putin’s fault.