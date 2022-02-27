Psaki suggests Putin’s isolation during pandemic could be at play as lawmakers question his sanity



White House press secretary Jane Sackie suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s isolation during the epidemic could affect his decision-making as he continues his deadly offensive in Ukraine.

Lawmakers have increasingly questioned Putin’s mental health, not only because of his decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but also because he gave an address that suggested his military objectives should be more than Kiev’s.

“The speech he gave last week was … one that not only justifies the invasion of a sovereign country but is clearly ambitious,” Saki told ABC’s “This Week” anchor George Stefanopoulos on Sunday morning.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio questioned Putin’s sensitivities on Twitter this week, saying, “I wish I could share more, but for now I can say that there is something off with Putin.”

“He was always a murderer, but his problems are different and significant now. It would be wrong to assume that this is how Putin reacted five years ago.”

Saki said he would not comment on Putin’s mental state, but said it was clear the Kremlin leader was acting under various international rules.

“The mistakes we all probably make are to look at it through the prism of global law and what the world community believes is the behavior that people should conduct as world leaders,” he said. “He does not see the world that way.

“He was obviously quite isolated during Covid’s time,” Saki added. “But I will tell you, of course, that the ornaments, the activities, the justifications that he is creating for his work are deeply related to us.”

Despite Moscow’s significant military build-up this week, Ukrainian forces have been resisting Russian troops for four days.

Putin calls for raising nuclear defense status in “special war preparations”

Senior defense officials said Saturday that more than 50 percent of the 150,000 troops stationed on Ukraine’s border have invaded the country.

But Russia has so far failed to achieve aircraft superiority or take full control of any Ukrainian city.

The United States and its Western allies have imposed tough sanctions on Putin and senior Russian leaders, not just Russian banks and businesses.

Top NATO allies such as Germany have abandoned previous reservations about extreme reactionary measures such as removing Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, and Saki said on Saturday that 80 percent of Russia’s financial sector had been targeted by sanctions.

“The sanctions that we announced yesterday are the same as Iran – equating Russia – separating them from the global banking system,” Saki said. “This makes it difficult for President Putin and the Russian government to not only do business, but also to finance the larger expansion of their military.”