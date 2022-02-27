World

Psaki suggests Putin’s isolation during pandemic could be at play as lawmakers question his sanity

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Psaki suggests Putin’s isolation during pandemic could be at play as lawmakers question his sanity
Written by admin
Psaki suggests Putin’s isolation during pandemic could be at play as lawmakers question his sanity

Psaki suggests Putin’s isolation during pandemic could be at play as lawmakers question his sanity

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White House press secretary Jane Sackie suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s isolation during the epidemic could affect his decision-making as he continues his deadly offensive in Ukraine.

Lawmakers have increasingly questioned Putin’s mental health, not only because of his decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but also because he gave an address that suggested his military objectives should be more than Kiev’s.

In this photo, taken from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

In this photo, taken from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

“The speech he gave last week was … one that not only justifies the invasion of a sovereign country but is clearly ambitious,” Saki told ABC’s “This Week” anchor George Stefanopoulos on Sunday morning.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio questioned Putin’s sensitivities on Twitter this week, saying, “I wish I could share more, but for now I can say that there is something off with Putin.”

“He was always a murderer, but his problems are different and significant now. It would be wrong to assume that this is how Putin reacted five years ago.”

Saki said he would not comment on Putin’s mental state, but said it was clear the Kremlin leader was acting under various international rules.

“The mistakes we all probably make are to look at it through the prism of global law and what the world community believes is the behavior that people should conduct as world leaders,” he said. “He does not see the world that way.

READ Also  City Council asks for grand jury investigation into Darryl Mount's death

“He was obviously quite isolated during Covid’s time,” Saki added. “But I will tell you, of course, that the ornaments, the activities, the justifications that he is creating for his work are deeply related to us.”

Despite Moscow’s significant military build-up this week, Ukrainian forces have been resisting Russian troops for four days.

On February 25, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine, a girl looks at a hole left in an explosion in front of an apartment building that was badly damaged during an ongoing military operation.

On February 25, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine, a girl looks at a hole left in an explosion in front of an apartment building that was badly damaged during an ongoing military operation.
(UNICEF)

Putin calls for raising nuclear defense status in “special war preparations”

Senior defense officials said Saturday that more than 50 percent of the 150,000 troops stationed on Ukraine’s border have invaded the country.

But Russia has so far failed to achieve aircraft superiority or take full control of any Ukrainian city.

The United States and its Western allies have imposed tough sanctions on Putin and senior Russian leaders, not just Russian banks and businesses.

On the morning of February 26, 2022, Ukrainian service members were seen at the scene of a battle with a Russian expedition in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

On the morning of February 26, 2022, Ukrainian service members were seen at the scene of a battle with a Russian expedition in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.
(Via SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Getty Images)

Top NATO allies such as Germany have abandoned previous reservations about extreme reactionary measures such as removing Russia from the SWIFT international banking system, and Saki said on Saturday that 80 percent of Russia’s financial sector had been targeted by sanctions.

“The sanctions that we announced yesterday are the same as Iran – equating Russia – separating them from the global banking system,” Saki said. “This makes it difficult for President Putin and the Russian government to not only do business, but also to finance the larger expansion of their military.”

READ Also  Are Russians On Board With Putin?

#Psaki #suggests #Putins #isolation #pandemic #play #lawmakers #question #sanity

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment