Psaki won’t agree to giving Americans free smartphones even as they are handed to illegal immigrants



The White House is defending the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to “track” illegal immigrants via cell phones, which is given before their court proceedings.

Asked by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Peter Dusi on Friday if the administration “plans to give free smartphones to U.S. citizens” who wanted them, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie asked, “Shouldn’t we track immigrants crossing the border irregularly?”

“Okay, anyone who wants a free phone and a free monthly plan, if anyone can get it, it would be great,” Dusi responded. “So is this going to be an offer for everyone or just for those who enter the country illegally?”

“Okay, Peter, when we talked about this the other day, what I mentioned to you is that we have a range to track people who leave the country irregularly to make sure they are fulfilling their obligation notice.” And they should appear in court when they are appearing in court, “Saki said.” The phone is one of them. “

When asked about the initiative on Wednesday, Saki dismissed concerns that phones would be discarded by recipients, saying that handing over smartphones was “part of our effort because people come to the United States and those who enter are going through the immigration process. Monitor where they are.” And track. “