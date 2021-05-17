PSG Talon upset RNG and MAD Lions to steal the spotlight in League of Legends MSI Rumble Day 3

Day 3 of the 2021 League of Legends MSI Rumble Stage has true concluded, with some beautiful outcomes.

For the foremost time in this twelve months’s Mid-Season Invitational, three main areas misplaced 4 out of their six League of Legends fits in a single day. MAD Lions and Cloud9 did not uncover a couple of select on Rumble day 4, whereas Royal In no way Cease confronted their first defeat in the match after 12 successive wins.

PSG Talon, the PCS champions, are positively the expose-stealers of MSI 2021 to this level, as they’ve gained 8 out of their 12 match fits. After in the present day’s wins over RNG and MAD Lions, the Hong Kongers now stand third in the desk with 4 video games final to qualify for the semifinals.

With true two days left for the rumble stage to salvage, the tip 4 will seemingly be decided shortly. Nonetheless pondering the frequent shuffles in the desk positions, there’s aloof tons of room for surprises sooner than the MSI 2021 semifinals originate on Would possibly per probability per probability per probability per probability 21.

Proper right here is how points stand on the discontinuance of Rumble Stage Day 3 of League of Legends MSI 2021.

League of Legends MSI 2021: Rankings and standings after Rumble Stage Day 3

Outcomes of Rumble Stage Day 3

(*3*)

Cloud9 1-0 Pentanet.GG

Royal In no way Give Up 0-1 PSG Talon

DWG KIA 1-0 MAD Lions

Royal In no way Give Up 1-0 Pentanet.GG

Cloud 0-1 DWG KIA

PSG Talon 1-0 MAD Lions

Stage 2 standings after Rumble Day 3

DWG KIA (5-1) Royal In no way Give Up (5-1) PSG Talon (4-2) MAD Lions (3-3) Cloud9 (1-5) Pentanet.GG (0-6)

DWG Kia clinch their fifth successive rumble stage victory, whereas “Maple” leads PSG to change a step nearer in path of the MSI 2021 semifinal scenario

PSG Maple grow to be out to be the star of MSI 2021 Rumble Stage Day 3 (Picture by way of Riot Video games – League of Legends)

(*3*)

To everybody’s shock, PSG defeated the Chinese language heavyweights with ease by an enormous concluding abolish rating of 26-9. With a gold incompatibility of over 12000, PSG Talon had been led by their star Taiwanese mid-laner Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang to wrap up the match inside 28 minutes.

Maple has first cost expertise with the Chinese language League of Legends scene as he has represented groups admire Suning and LNG in the LPL for the previous two seasons. Followers think about Maple could per probability nicely want true taken his revenge on his musty rivals with a commanding KDA scoreline of 7/1/9.

In the meantime, DAMWON KIA are slowly shaping up of their certified make as they’ve now gained 5 consecutive fits in the MSI 2021’s rumble stage, even after a imperfect originate. The South Korean spring champions at the moment are standing on the pole dwelling of the rumble desk together with RNG, every after shedding true one sport out of six in stage 2.

