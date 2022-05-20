PSG’s Idrissa Gueye questioned for sitting out match during club’s support for LGBTQ community



NewYou possibly can hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

Idrissa Gue, a Senegalese soccer participant who’s a midfielder in Paris Saint-Germain, is underneath investigation for sitting in a recreation earlier this week the place gamers wore rainbow-colored jerseys to denounce homosexuality.

Man didn’t play within the PSG match towards Montpellier. The Related Press reported Tuesday that he sat out the match as a result of he didn’t wish to put on the rainbow-colored quantity.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

The French Soccer Federation has despatched a letter to Guevara explaining why he missed the match. If the information that he didn’t wish to put on the rainbow quantity is unfaithful, he can show it by taking an image of himself carrying a jersey, the letter stated.

“Your absence has led to many speculations which were extensively interpreted as a refusal to participate on this operation to boost consciousness in regards to the battle towards discrimination,” wrote Council President Patrick Anton Man.

“Both these speculations are unfounded, by which case we ask you to disclose your self directly to cease these rumors. We invite you, for instance, along with your message with a photograph carrying your jersey. Or these rumors (studies) are true. I urge you to take inventory of the impression of your actions and the intense errors which were made. The battle towards discrimination that impacts completely different minorities is a vital and enduring battle, whether or not it’s pores and skin colour or faith, or sexual orientation, or every other distinction, all discrimination is predicated on the identical premise. Rejection of others. “

Patrick Vieira of Crystal Palace goes after an Everton supporter who insulted the supervisor

PSG supervisor Mauricio Pochettino stated Guevara missed the match on Saturday “for private causes”.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has tweeted his support for Man and former Prime Minister Abdel Mbaye has defended the participant.

Mbaye stated Guei was “not homosexual. He didn’t need his image for use to advertise homosexuality. Go away him alone.”

Anton added: “By refusing to participate on this operation, you’re legitimizing discriminatory habits (and) rejection of others, and never simply the LGBTQ + motion. We hope this letter will make you conscious of the necessity to make clear or appropriate your place. “

The Related Press contributed to this report.