PSL 2022: 46 runs needed in 4 overs, British all-rounder hit 500 runs at strike rate; Shoaib Malik team out of final race

PSL 2022: 46 runs needed in 4 overs, British all-rounder hit 500 runs at strike rate; Shoaib Malik team out of final race
PSL 2022: 46 runs needed in 4 overs, British all-rounder hit 500 runs at strike rate; Shoaib Malik team out of final race

PSL 2022: 46 runs needed in 4 overs, British all-rounder hit 500 runs at strike rate; Shoaib Malik team out of final race

PSL 2022: 46 runs needed in 4 overs, British all-rounder hit 500 runs at strike rate; Shoaib Malik team out of final race

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Shadab Khan’s team’s wicketkeeper Azam Khan scored 28 runs in 22 balls. Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 19 off 13 balls. Faheem also took a wicket. He was also adjudged player of the match.

Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik’s team Peshawar Zalmi has been out of the race for the final of Pakistan Super League 2022.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, in a thrilling match played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, he suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Islamabad United.

Shoaib Malik scored 55 runs in 43 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes in this match, but he could not win his team. At one point during the match Islamabad United needed 46 runs in 4 overs to win.

The target was tough, but Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan and England all-rounder Liam Dawson made it easy with their stormy knocks. The result was that the team won the match with 3 balls remaining.

Liam scored an unbeaten 10 off 2 balls at a strike rate of 500. Wicketkeeper Azam Khan scored 28 runs in 22 balls. Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 19 off 13 balls. Apart from these, England batsman Alex Hales played an innings of 62 runs in 49 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Shadab Khan also contributed 28 runs.

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will now have to break a challenge from Lahore Qalandars on the night of February 25 to reach the final. Multan Sultans have already reached the finals. The final of the tournament is to be played on 27 February 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz won the toss and elected to bat in the match. His team scored 169 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Apart from Shoaib Malik, opener Kamran Akmal scored 58 runs in 39 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Hussain Talat of Peshawar Zalmi scored 28 runs in 15 balls with the help of 5 fours. Chasing the target, Islamabad United scored 170 runs for 5 wickets in 19.3 overs and won the match. Faheem Ashraf was adjudged player of the match. He also took a wicket.


