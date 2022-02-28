Sports

PSL 2022 Champions Lahore Qalandars Beaten Multan Sultans by 42 Runs in Final Mohammad Hafeez Stars With Bat And Ball

PSL 2022 Champions Lahore Qalandars Beaten Multan Sultans by 42 Runs in Final Mohammad Hafeez Stars With Bat And Ball

Lahore Qalandars Becomes PSL 7 Champions Beats Multan Sultans: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final of PSL 2022. With this victory, this team also became the champion for the first time. Mohammad Hafeez made a significant contribution with both ball and bat in this victory of Lahore.

Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars have captured the trophy of the 7th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022). In the final, Lahore defeated the points table topper Multan Sultans by 42 runs. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars have become the fourth team in terms of winning the title by staying at number two.

Quetta Gladiators (2019), Karachi Kings (2020) and Multan Sultans (2021) became champions despite finishing second on the points table ahead of Lahore Qalandars. Mohammad Hafeez, who was the hero of victory in the final match for Lahore, scored 69 runs in 46 balls with the first bat. After this, showing his enthusiasm with the ball, he took two wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan’s title clash for Multan Sultans was unfortunate as they missed out on their second successive title clash. This season, the team had to face only one defeat in the league stage in 11 matches. This team remained on top of the points table from start to finish. But second-placed Lahore broke Multan’s dream to win their maiden PSL title.

Talking about this match, Lahore Qalandars scored 180 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Lahore’s start was staggered after losing three wickets for 25 runs. After this Mohammad Hafeez somewhat handled the innings with Kamran Ghulam (15) and added 54 runs. Harry Brooke joined Hafeez after Kamran’s wicket fell.

In the end, David Wiese took the score of Lahore to 180 after hitting 28 runs in 8 balls with the help of 1 four and three sixes. Brooke also played a brilliant innings of 41 runs in 22 balls which included 2 fours and 3 sixes. Hafeez hit 9 fours and 1 six in his innings of 69 runs.

Chasing the target of 181 runs, Multan started well but after the first wicket of captain Mohammad Rizwan fell for 36 runs, the line of wickets was laid. Soon half the team returned to the pavilion for 63 runs. After this Tim David (27) and Khushdil Shah (32) handled the innings to some extent but they also could not last long.

Multan’s entire team was all out for 138 runs in 19.3 overs and Lahore Qalandars won the match by 42 runs to win the title. Captain Shaheen Afridi bowled the best, taking three wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs. Apart from them, Mohammad Hafeez and Zaman Khan got 2-2, Haris Rauf and David Weiss got one success each.


