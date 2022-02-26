Sports

PSL 2022 Fakhar Zaman Create History But could not save Lahore Qalandars Defeat Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans Reached In Final

11 seconds ago
Fakhar Zaman PSL Record: Fakhar Zaman of Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars has become the highest run-scorer in any single season of Pakistan Super League.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans made it to the final of Pakistan Super League for the second time in a row on the night of 23 February 2022. They defeated Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs in the Qualifiers of the Pakistan Super League 2022.

Eliminator 2 is now one hope of reaching the finals for Lahore Qalandars. Where on February 25, he will face the winner of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

In the Qualifiers played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Multan Sultans scored 163 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Lahore Qalandars could only manage 135 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

For Lahore Qalandars, opener Fakhar Zaman scored 63 runs in 45 balls with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes. He also became the highest run-scorer in the tournament, but due to lack of support from the other end, he could not lead his team to victory. Fakhar Zaman has so far scored 584 runs in 11 matches in PSL 2022 at an average of 53.09. He has become the highest run-scorer in a single season of PSL.

Apart from Fakhar Zaman from Lahore Qalandars, only Kamran Ghulam, Harry Brooke and Samit Patel could touch the double figure. Kamran scored 20, Harry scored 13 and Samit scored 11 runs. Shahnawaz Dani took 3 wickets for 19 runs for Multan Sultans.

Shahnawaz Dani was also adjudged Player of the Match. David Willey also took 2 wickets in his name. Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees and Khushdil Shah also managed to take a wicket each.

Earlier, despite a poor start, Mohammad Rizwan took the team’s score past 150 with the help of Aamer Azmat and Riley Rossouw. Rizwan remained unbeaten on 53 runs in 51 balls with the help of 3 fours.

Aamer Azmat scored 33 runs in 22 balls. He hit 5 fours during his innings. Rosov remained unbeaten on 65 off 42 balls. He hit 7 fours and a six.


