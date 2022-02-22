PSL 2022 Haris Rauf Slaps Kamran Ghulam During Match Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi to Victory in Super Over

PSL 2022, Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi to Victory in Super Over: The league round of PSL 2022 has come to an end. In the last match, Shoaib Malik won Peshawar Zalmi in the Super Over. Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans were the table toppers after the league stage.

PSL 2022, Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi to Victory in Super Over: The league round of PSL 2022 has come to an end. In the last match, Shoaib Malik won Peshawar Zalmi in the Super Over. Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans were the table toppers after the league stage.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) is now reaching its final stage. The league stage matches are over and four teams have made it to the playoffs. The thrill was at its peak in the final league match when they faced off against Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar Zalmi and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars. The match ended in a tie and the result was a super over.

In the Super Over, Shoaib Malik put this match in his team’s bag by hitting two consecutive fours. With a win in the final match, Peshawar finished the league stage in third place on the points table. At the same time, despite losing this match, Lahore Qalandars finished second and Multan Sultans still remained the Sultan of this entire league and finished the league stage on top.

At the same time, in the second over of this match, an incident happened that surprised everyone. In fact, in the second over of the match, Lahore bowler Haris Rauf took the wicket of Peshawar opener Mohammad Haris on the fifth ball of the over. On the second ball of the same over, Haris’s catch was dropped by Kamran Ghulam. After taking a wicket on the 5th ball, when Kamran reached to congratulate Rauf, Haris Rauf slapped Kamran Ghulam.

Who will face off in the playoffs?

On February 23, table topper Multan Sultans will face second-placed Lahore Qalandars in the qualifiers. The winning team of this match will go straight to the final. After this, on February 24, third-placed Peshawar Zalmi and fourth-placed Islamabad United will face each other in Eliminator-1.

Then on February 25, the winner of Eliminator-1 and the losing team in the qualifiers will compete. The winners of Eliminator-2 and the winners of the qualifiers will face each other in the title match on February 27. This match will be played on Sunday, February 27, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Talking about the last match of the league stage, playing first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 158 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Shoaib Malik scored 32 runs in 28 balls. After this, Lahore Qalandars also scored 158 for 8 in 20 overs thanks to 44 runs from Mohammad Hafeez and 39 runs from captain Shaheen Afridi. In this way, the match ended in a tie and reached the Super Over.

Playing first in the Super Over, Lahore Qalandars scored just 5 runs in front of Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz. In reply, Shoaib Malik, who came out to bat for Peshawar, hit Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi for one or two fours to give his team a spectacular victory and entered the playoffs, making a winning end to the league stage.