PSL 2022: Karachi Kings Could Not Score 8 runs in Last over, lost 3 wicket Babar Azam also flopped lost 7th consecutive match

PSL 2022, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Asif Ali played an important role in this victory of Islamabad United. Asif Ali first scored 28 runs in 11 balls with the help of one four and three sixes. Later took 2 wickets for 27 runs in 3 overs.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings suffered their 7th consecutive defeat on the night of 14 February in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022). Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by a margin of just one run in the 21st match of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In this thrilling match, Karachi Kings had to score 8 runs in the last over. He had five wickets in hand. Despite this, she could not achieve the target. She could only score 7 runs in the last over and also lost 3 wickets. Asif Ali played an important role in this victory of Islamabad United.

Batting first, Asif Ali scored 28 runs in 11 balls with the help of one four and three sixes. Later, during the bowling, he also took 2 wickets giving 27 runs in 3 overs. He was also adjudged player of the match. At the same time, Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 13 runs in 9 balls with the help of 3 fours.

In this match Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Coming to bat first, Islamabad United’s team scored 191 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Karachi Kings could only manage 190 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings are at the bottom of the PSL 2022 points table. At the same time, it is at number three with 4 wins in 7 matches. He has 8 points.

Earlier, captain Shadab Khan scored 38 runs for Islamabad United. He hit 3 fours and a six in his 26-ball innings. Alex Hales was dismissed after scoring 25 runs. Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 29 off 10 balls. He hit 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Karachi Kings did not start well. He lost 2 wickets for 17 runs. After this, opener Sharjeel Khan and Sahibzada Farhan shared a 59-run partnership for the third wicket. Sharjeel was dismissed after scoring 44 runs.

After this, Kasim Akram scored an unbeaten 51 runs in 26 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six. Imad Wasi (55 runs from 28 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) also hit fifty, but Jordan Thompson and Chris Jordan could not score a single run and Karachi Kings lost by one run.