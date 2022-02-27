PSL 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans can create history, Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars also chance to 1st time champion

PSL 2022 Fianl Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars clashed twice in the league matches of Pakistan Super League 2022. Both the teams managed to win once each.

Multan Sultans has 3 wicket-takers out of the top-5 of PSL 2022

The final of Pakistan Super League 2022 is to be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on 27 February 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 07:30 PM IST.

In this match, Multan Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan is eyeing to create history. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, also have a chance to make their dream of becoming a champion for the first time come true.

Multan Sultans are the champions of PSL 2021 and have reached the final for the second time in a row. In the history of Pakistan Super League, no team has become champion twice in a row. In such a situation, Mohammad Rizwan can break this tradition by winning the finals to Multan Sultans under his leadership.

At the same time, Lahore Qalandars played the final of PSL 2020, but then Karachi Kings had ruined his dream of becoming champion for the first time. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars have again got a chance to make their dream come true.

Before the final, three matches were played between the two. One of these was a qualifier, which was won by Multan Sultans by 28 runs. Multan Sultans won one of the two league matches before the qualifiers, while Lahore Qalandars won one.

In the match played on 29 January 2022, Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets. That match was played at the National Stadium in Karachi. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs against Multan Sultans in the match played at Gaddafi Stadium on 11 February 2022. In such a situation, both the teams seem to have equal edge in the final.

Top 5 run scorers of PSL 2022

player Team match Run Average strike rate Fakhar Zaman Lahore Qalandars 12 585 48.75 154.35 Mohammed Rizwan Multan Sultans 11 532 76.00 126.97 Shan Masood Multan Sultans 11 459 41.73 138.67 Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi 11 401 44.56 137.33 Alex Hales Islamabad United 09 355 44.38 147.30

player Team match wicket Average Shadab Khan Islamabad United 09 19 10.89 Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars 12 17 21.47 Imran Tahir Multan Sultans 11 16 17.25 Khushdil Shah Multan Sultans 11 16 12.31 Khushdil Shah Multan Sultans 12 16 22.56

These are the champions of Pakistan Super League