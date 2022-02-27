Sports

PSL 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans can create history, Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars also chance to 1st time champion

30 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
PSL 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans can create history, Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars also chance to 1st time champion
Written by admin
PSL 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans can create history, Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars also chance to 1st time champion

PSL 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans can create history, Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars also chance to 1st time champion

PSL 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans can create history, Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars also chance to 1st time champion

PSL 2022 Fianl Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars clashed twice in the league matches of Pakistan Super League 2022. Both the teams managed to win once each.

Contents hide
1 PSL 2022 Fianl Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars clashed twice in the league matches of Pakistan Super League 2022. Both the teams managed to win once each.
2 Top 5 run scorers of PSL 2022
3 Multan Sultans has 3 wicket-takers out of the top-5 of PSL 2022
4 These are the champions of Pakistan Super League

The final of Pakistan Super League 2022 is to be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on 27 February 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 07:30 PM IST.

In this match, Multan Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan is eyeing to create history. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, also have a chance to make their dream of becoming a champion for the first time come true.

Multan Sultans are the champions of PSL 2021 and have reached the final for the second time in a row. In the history of Pakistan Super League, no team has become champion twice in a row. In such a situation, Mohammad Rizwan can break this tradition by winning the finals to Multan Sultans under his leadership.

At the same time, Lahore Qalandars played the final of PSL 2020, but then Karachi Kings had ruined his dream of becoming champion for the first time. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars have again got a chance to make their dream come true.

READ Also  David Duval to make third PGA Tour Champions start in Tucson

Before the final, three matches were played between the two. One of these was a qualifier, which was won by Multan Sultans by 28 runs. Multan Sultans won one of the two league matches before the qualifiers, while Lahore Qalandars won one.

In the match played on 29 January 2022, Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets. That match was played at the National Stadium in Karachi. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs against Multan Sultans in the match played at Gaddafi Stadium on 11 February 2022. In such a situation, both the teams seem to have equal edge in the final.

Top 5 run scorers of PSL 2022

player Team match Run Average strike rate
Fakhar Zaman Lahore Qalandars 12 585 48.75 154.35
Mohammed Rizwan Multan Sultans 11 532 76.00 126.97
Shan Masood Multan Sultans 11 459 41.73 138.67
Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi 11 401 44.56 137.33
Alex Hales Islamabad United 09 355 44.38 147.30

Multan Sultans has 3 wicket-takers out of the top-5 of PSL 2022

player Team match wicket Average
Shadab Khan Islamabad United 09 19 10.89
Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars 12 17 21.47
Imran Tahir Multan Sultans 11 16 17.25
Khushdil Shah Multan Sultans 11 16 12.31
Khushdil Shah Multan Sultans 12 16 22.56

These are the champions of Pakistan Super League

Year Team
2016 Islamabad United
2017 Peshawar Zalmi
2018 Islamabad United
2019 Quetta Gladiators
2020 Karachi Kings
2021 Multan Sultans


#PSL #Mohammad #Rizwan #Multan #Sultans #create #history #Shaheen #Afridi #Lahore #Qalandars #chance #1st #time #champion

READ Also  ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC: Delhi finally opened the winning account this season
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment