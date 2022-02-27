PSL 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans can create history, Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars also chance to 1st time champion
PSL 2022 Fianl Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars clashed twice in the league matches of Pakistan Super League 2022. Both the teams managed to win once each.
The final of Pakistan Super League 2022 is to be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars on 27 February 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 07:30 PM IST.
In this match, Multan Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan is eyeing to create history. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, also have a chance to make their dream of becoming a champion for the first time come true.
Multan Sultans are the champions of PSL 2021 and have reached the final for the second time in a row. In the history of Pakistan Super League, no team has become champion twice in a row. In such a situation, Mohammad Rizwan can break this tradition by winning the finals to Multan Sultans under his leadership.
At the same time, Lahore Qalandars played the final of PSL 2020, but then Karachi Kings had ruined his dream of becoming champion for the first time. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars have again got a chance to make their dream come true.
Before the final, three matches were played between the two. One of these was a qualifier, which was won by Multan Sultans by 28 runs. Multan Sultans won one of the two league matches before the qualifiers, while Lahore Qalandars won one.
In the match played on 29 January 2022, Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets. That match was played at the National Stadium in Karachi. At the same time, Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs against Multan Sultans in the match played at Gaddafi Stadium on 11 February 2022. In such a situation, both the teams seem to have equal edge in the final.
Top 5 run scorers of PSL 2022
|player
|Team
|match
|Run
|Average
|strike rate
|Fakhar Zaman
|Lahore Qalandars
|12
|585
|48.75
|154.35
|Mohammed Rizwan
|Multan Sultans
|11
|532
|76.00
|126.97
|Shan Masood
|Multan Sultans
|11
|459
|41.73
|138.67
|Shoaib Malik
|Peshawar Zalmi
|11
|401
|44.56
|137.33
|Alex Hales
|Islamabad United
|09
|355
|44.38
|147.30
Multan Sultans has 3 wicket-takers out of the top-5 of PSL 2022
|player
|Team
|match
|wicket
|Average
|Shadab Khan
|Islamabad United
|09
|19
|10.89
|Shaheen Afridi
|Lahore Qalandars
|12
|17
|21.47
|Imran Tahir
|Multan Sultans
|11
|16
|17.25
|Khushdil Shah
|Multan Sultans
|11
|16
|12.31
|Khushdil Shah
|Multan Sultans
|12
|16
|22.56
These are the champions of Pakistan Super League
|Year
|Team
|2016
|Islamabad United
|2017
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2018
|Islamabad United
|2019
|Quetta Gladiators
|2020
|Karachi Kings
|2021
|Multan Sultans
#PSL #Mohammad #Rizwan #Multan #Sultans #create #history #Shaheen #Afridi #Lahore #Qalandars #chance #1st #time #champion
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.