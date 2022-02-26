PSL 2022 Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars Reaches To Finals Namibia All Rounder David Wiese Shines

Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars Reaches to PSL 2022 Finals: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 6 runs to reach the finals in the thrilling second eliminator of PSL 2022. Now Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore will face Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in the title match.

PSL 2022 Playoffs: The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) playoff matches have been held and now it is the turn of the title clash. On February 27, table topper Multan Sultans will face Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars. Lahore defeated Islamabad United by 6 runs in a thrilling Eliminator-2 match to reach the final.

Namibian all-rounder David Weiss made a significant contribution to Lahore in this match, who scored 28 runs in the first 8 balls at a strike rate of 350. After this, he also took out a brilliant last over in the bowling, in which he took a wicket giving just 1 run in four balls and a runout happened in this over.

Islamabad needed 8 runs to win in the last over with 2 wickets remaining for them. Mohammad Wasim Jr and Athar Mahmood were present at the crease. The first two balls were taken out by Vij and after that on the third ball, Wasim completed a run, then he was out in the second run attempt. After this, on the next ball, Waqas Maqsood also returned to the pavilion without opening an account and Lahore won the match.

Playing first in this match, Lahore Qalandars scored 168 for 7 in 20 overs. Abdullah Shafiq played the highest innings of 52 runs in 28 balls. After this Kamran Ghulam 30, Mohammad Hafeez 28 and Samit Patel 21 also made important contributions. In the end, Vij scored 28 runs in an innings of 8 balls with 1 four and 3 sixes and took the team’s score to 168.

Chasing the target of 169 runs, Islamabad United did not start anything special and Paul Stirling returned to the pavilion after scoring 13 runs in the third over itself. After this, Will Jakes also could not open the account and captain Shaheen Afridi took two wickets in the same over. Islamabad captain Shadab Khan (14) and Liam Dawson (12) also could not do much.

Islamabad’s score was four for 46, after which Alex Hales and Azam Khan took over the innings. Both added 79 runs for the fifth wicket. Azam Khan scored 40 runs off 28 balls and unfortunately he was run out. After this, Hales was also dismissed after scoring 38 runs in 29 balls. In the end, the team was all out for 162 runs in 19.4 overs.