PSL 7 heated argument Hasan Ali journalist press conference media person criticize Pakistani pacer by sharing video on Twitter Watch Video

The Pakistan Cricket Board released the list of players for the Pakistan Super League 2022 on 12 December 2021. A press conference was organized in Lahore regarding this. During this, Pakistan cricket team’s star pacer Hasan Ali had a heated argument between a journalist. Hasan Ali refused to answer the journalist’s question. Hasan Ali is a part of Islamabad United in PSL 7.

The name of the journalist, whose question has not been answered by Hasan Ali, is being told as Anas Saeed. Anas Saeed criticized Hasan Ali for not following the Kovid-19 protocol in early 2021. He shared a video of Hasan Ali on Twitter.

In the caption of that video, he wrote, ‘In simple words, according to the protocol, it is necessary to wear a mask during the journey. Those taking it off can be fined. Hasan Ali also replied to his tweet. He wrote, ‘Don’t do drama with old videos. Check your facts first. There is no need to give fake masala.

Talking about the Lahore press conference, Hasan Ali was in the jersey of his team Islamabad United. He came to the press conference with the team official. He was answering questions from journalists. Then Anas wanted to ask him a question, but on seeing him, Hasan Ali bifurcated.

Hasan Ali refused to listen to the whole question. The video of the incident is viral on social media. Journalist Anas Saeed who asked the question is associated with Pakistani channel GNN.

In the video, Hasan Ali said- ‘Next question.’ Anas tried to ask the question again, but Hasan again avoided saying ‘next question’. Here a scuffle started between the two. Anas asks Hassan to listen to his question.

To this Hasan said, ‘I do not want to answer you.’ Hassan further said, ‘You first sit on Twitter and write good things, then I will reply. You should not be personal with anyone. The PCB cannot stop you, but we have the right.

Anas Saeed, retweeting on the viral video, wrote, ‘Journalists have to face such allegations in every round, sometimes stealing their eyes by saying that they are racist and sometimes caste will not do anything. I will make a strong comeback.

This is not the first time Hasan Ali has come into controversies. In November 2021, he missed the catch of Matthew Wade in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Even then he came under the target of cricket fans and media. However, he made a strong comeback and made headlines after performing brilliantly in the T20 series against Bangladesh.