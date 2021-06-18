PSPCL Recruitment 2021: 2632 Vacancies ALM, Clerk, JE, Other Posts – PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Bumper recruitment for ALM and other posts including Clerk, apply soon

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Energy Company Restricted (PSPCL), Authorities of Punjab has invited purposes for recruitment to the put up of Clerk, Income Accountant, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Lineman (ALM) and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA). The candidates who’re involved in getting these posts can apply by visiting the official web site of PSPCL at pspcl.in until 25 July 2021. The final date for submission of on-line software has been prolonged.

essential date

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Date of subject of notification – 21 Could 2021

Beginning Date of Utility – 11 June 2021

Final date for submission of software and price – 25 July 2021

PSPCL Recruitment 2021Online Examination Date – Will likely be Launched

There are a complete of 2632 posts to be recruited above.

For Clerk – Complete 549 Posts

18 posts for income

-1700 Posts for Assistant Lineman

Accountant Junior Engineer – 290 Posts

For Assistant Sub Station Attendant – 75 Posts

apply?

PSPCL invitations on-line purposes from eligible candidates for these posts on its official web site pspcl.in. Candidates can apply until 25 July 2021.