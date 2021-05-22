PSPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 2632 for ALM, Clerk, JE, ASSA & Accountant Posts, Apply Online @pspcl.in from 31 May





PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Energy Company Ltd. (PSPCL), an influence producing and distributing firm of the Authorities of Punjab state, has launched the notification for recruitment to the put up of Clerk, Income Accountant, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Lineman (ALM) & Assistant Sub Station Attendant Posts on its web site i.e. pspcl.in. As per the discover, PSPCL Assistant Lineman Online Utility Hyperlink might be accessible from 31 May 2021. the final date for PSPCL Online Registration is 20 June 2021.

A complete of 2632 vacancies are anticipated for above talked about posts. Out of whole, 549 vacancies are for Clerk, 18 for Income 75 for Accountant Junior Engineer (Electrical), 1700 for Assistant Lineman 1700 and 290 for Assistant Sub Station Attendant.

Candidates can examine category-wise emptiness, break, academic qualification, age restrict, pay scale, choice course of, software type under.

Essential Date

Date of Launch of PSPCL Notification – 21 May 2021 Beginning Date of Utility – 31 May 2021 Final Date of Utility -20 June 2021 Final Date of submitting Price – 02 July 2021 PSPCL Online Examination Date – to be launched

PSPCL Emptiness Particulars

Complete Posts – 2632

Clerk – 549 Income Accountant – 18 Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 75 Assistant Lineman – 1700 Assistant Sub Station Attendant – 290

Non-Technical posts

Class (*31*) Clerk (*31*) Income Accountant (*31*)

Complete (*31*) Reserved for ladies (*31*) Complete (*31*) Reserved for ladies (*31*)

Basic (*31*) 214 (*31*) 60 (*31*) 12 (*31*) 03 (*31*)

Basic (EWS) (*31*) 55 (*31*) 18 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

SC (Mazhabi Balmiki) (*31*) 55 (*31*) 21 (*31*) 02 (*31*) 01 (*31*)

SC (Mazhabi Balmiki- Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant) (*31*) 10 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

SC (Mazhabi Balmiki-Sportsperson) (*31*) 03 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

SC (Others) (*31*) 55 (*31*) 23 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

SC (Others- Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant) (*31*) 11 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

SC (Others Sportsperson) (*31*) 03 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

BC (*31*) 55 (*31*) 22 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

BC (Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant) (*31*) 11 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant (*31*) 38 (*31*) 22 (*31*) 01 (*31*) 01 (*31*)

PWD (Visually Handicapped) (*31*) 06 (*31*) 03 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

PWD (Listening to Handicapped) (*31*) 06 (*31*) 03 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

PWD (Orthopedically Handicapped) (*31*) 05 (*31*) 03 (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*)

PWD (Psychological Incapacity) (*31*) 05 (*31*) 02 (*31*) 01 (*31*) — (*31*)

Sportsperson (Basic) (*31*) 12 (*31*) 06 (*31*) 01 (*31*) 01 (*31*)

Freedom Fighter (*31*) 05 (*31*) 03 (*31*) 01 (*31*) — (*31*)

Complete (*31*) 549 (*31*) 186 (*31*) 18 (*31*) 06 (*31*)



Technical Vacancies

Class (*31*) JE (Electrical) (*31*) ALM (*31*) ASSA (*31*)

Complete (*31*) Reserved for ladies (*31*)

Basic (*31*) 30 (*31*) 09 (*31*) 663 (*31*) 112 (*31*)

Basic (EWS) (*31*) 07 (*31*) 01 (*31*) 170 (*31*) 29 (*31*)

SC (Mazhabi Balmiki) (*31*) 07 (*31*) 04 (*31*) 171 (*31*) 30 (*31*)

SC (Mazhabi Balmiki- Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant) (*31*) 02 (*31*) — (*31*) 34 (*31*) 05 (*31*)

SC (Mazhabi Balmiki-Sportsperson) (*31*) — (*31*) — (*31*) 08 (*31*) 02 (*31*)

SC (Others) (*31*) 07 (*31*) 02 (*31*) 169 (*31*) 29 (*31*)

SC (Others- Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant) (*31*) 01 (*31*) — (*31*) 34 (*31*) 06 (*31*)

SC (Others Sportsperson) (*31*) 01 (*31*) — (*31*) 09 (*31*) 01 (*31*)

BC (*31*) 08 (*31*) 03 (*31*) 170 (*31*) 29 (*31*)

BC (Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant) (*31*) 02 (*31*) — (*31*) 34 (*31*) 06 (*31*)

Ex-Serviceman- Self/Dependant (*31*) 05 (*31*) 03 (*31*) 119 (*31*) 21 (*31*)

PWD (Listening to Handicapped) (*31*) 01 (*31*) 01 (*31*) 68 (*31*) 06 (*31*)

PWD (Orthopedically Handicapped) (*31*) 02 (*31*) 01 (*31*) — (*31*) 06 (*31*)

Sportsperson (Basic) (*31*) 01 (*31*) 01 (*31*) 34 (*31*) 05 (*31*)

Freedom Fighter (*31*) 01 (*31*) — (*31*) 17 (*31*) 03 (*31*)

Complete (*31*) 75 (*31*) 25 (*31*) 1700 (*31*) 290 (*31*)



Eligibility Standards for PSPCL ALM and Different Posts



Instructional Qualification

Clerk – Commencement (in any stream) with a pc information course certificates of 120 Hours period Junior Engineer or Electrical Submit – Common 3 or 4 years of diploma in electrical/ electrical and electronics/ Pc science/ IT Engineering with a minimal of 60% marks. Income Accountant – A daily diploma in B.Com with 60% combination marks or an everyday diploma in M.Com with 50% combination marks or CA Inter/ ICWAI Inter

Assistant Lineman – tenth handed with NAC in lineman Assistant Sub Station Attendant – ITI/Electrical/Electrician/Wireman with minimal 60% marks and a pair of years apprenticeship expertise in PSEB or full time common diploma in Electircal Engineering/ Electronics & communication/ Instrumentation & Course of Management with 60% mark

Age Restrict:

18 to 37 years

Choice Course of for PSPCL ALM and Different Posts

The choice might be accomplished on the premise of:

PSPCL Prelims Examination PSPCL Mains Examination Closing Advantage Checklist Doc Verification

Learn how to Apply for PSPCL Recruitment 2021 ?



Online Utility might be invited on pspcl.in. Candidates can apply from 31 May to twenty June 2021.

All class besides SC & PWD – Rs. 800 + Rs. 140 =Rs. 944 (financial institution expenses if relevant

SC & PWD – Rs. 500+ Rs. 90 = Rs.590 (financial institution expenses if relevant)

