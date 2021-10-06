PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Admit Card released for the post of Warder and Matrons at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download with these steps

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: The written exam was conducted by the board from August 27 to August 29.

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) Physical Efficiency Test to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Warder and Matron (PET) and physical measurement test (PMT) Admit card has been issued. all candidates Punjab Warden Matron PMT PET Call Letter 2021 Board official website sssb.punjab.gov.in You can download through .

The Board has decided to conduct Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test from 9 October to 14 October 2021 for recruitment to Warder for Men and Matron posts for women. Earlier the written examination was conducted by the board from August 27 to August 29. The candidates had a chance to raise objections against the answer key till September 8. After which the final result was released. Now the candidates who are successful in this written test will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Measurement Test. All the candidates can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download PSSSB PET / PMT Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the board, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Next on the home page ‘Click here to view/download your Admit Card/Roll Number for Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET) for the post of Warder / Matrons (Jails) (Advt. No. 08/2021) Click on the link ‘Start date is 9th October 2021’.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here fill all the required information like roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Now you PSSSB Admit Card 2021 You can download and take a print out.

Let us inform that through this process 812 posts of Warder and 32 posts of Matron will be recruited. Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test will be conducted at Sports Complex, Sector 7 Chandigarh for recruitment to these posts. Check official website for more details.

