PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Taxation Inspector and other posts released on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from September 27, 2021. Admit cards have been released for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector, Block Level Industrial Officer etc. The exam for these posts will be held on October 3, 2021.

As per the official notice released by the board, candidates must carry the print out of their e-admit card along with valid ID proof to the examination hall. The admit card should contain self attested photograph of the candidate. Candidates should note that the reporting time on the day of examination is 9 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10 am.

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: The link given on the website ‘Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector (Advt. 09/2021) !! NEW!.” Click on

Step 3: After this a new window will open. Candidates have to log in with their credentials.

Step 4: The admit card of the candidates will be in front of them. Candidates should download their admit card and take a print out of it.

Candidates should note that stationary items like calculator, pen, pencil will not be allowed in the examination hall. PSSSB 2021 exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will be in both English and Punjabi.

