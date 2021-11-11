psssb clerk exam syllabus: Exam tips: If you are preparing for PSSSB clerk exam, know the pattern and syllabus – psssb clerk exam syllabus and pattern

PSSSB Clerk Exam Course: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board will conduct examinations for various posts till November 18. 2789 posts of Clerk, IT Clerk and Clerk Accountant will be recruited in this examination. Candidates are busy preparing for the last days of this exam. Here we are giving you information about the pattern and syllabus of this exam so that you can complete your preparation.



Exam sample



The PSSSB clerical exam will be of 2 hours duration and will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. Exams include English, Punjabi, Computer Fundamentals, General Knowledge, Aptitude. The exam will be objective in nature. The exam will ask 20 questions from General English, 10 from Basic Computer, 20 from General Knowledge, 25 from Logical Reasoning and 25 from Numerical Ability.

Course of PSSSB Exam

Logical reasoning

Number series, syllogism, input output, direction knowledge test, arithmetic logic and figurative classification, word formation, similarities and differences, similarities, space visualization / orientation, decision making, visual memory, quantity and quantity, simple and compound interest, figure interpretation, Problems on trains, time and distance, profit and loss, CF and LCM, number system, age, time and function, mixing and audio, rest, boat and flow, direction, clock, number series, coding-decoding, seating arrangement, almanac, Blood relations, non-verbal series, legislative findings, data classification etc.

General knowledge

History, Scientific Research, Current Affairs, Famous People, States & Capitals, Daily News, Current News, Current GK, Economic Scene, Sports, Culture, National & International Events, Geography, Indian Constitution, Countries & Capitals, Arts & Culture, Sports – Jumping Games , Countries and currencies etc.

General English

Error spotting / phrase replacement, adverbs, missing verbs, meanings, antonyms, phrase changes, verbs, subject-verb agreements, articles, adjectives, reading comprehension, sentence correction, word formation, closed test, fill in the blanks, grammar replacement, Grammar replacement, unseen paragraphs, para jumbles, idioms and phrases, synonyms

Basic computer knowledge

Internet access, MS Word, MS Excel, computer software, basic computer hardware, MS power point, operating system etc.

Numerical ability

Average, decimal and fraction, calculation of whole numbers, percentage, ratio, profit and loss, interest and discount, number system, time and function, number, ratio and time, basic arithmetic operations, time and distance, use of tables and graphs etc.

Prepare for the exam like this at the last minute

Attend mock tests as often as possible

If you want to succeed in the exam, give mock test regularly. This is because mock tests play an important role in passing any exam. This not only gives you real test experience but also helps you to increase speed and accuracy. In addition, you can participate in daily quizzes.

Evaluate yourself

If you are preparing for this exam by self-study, then you have to evaluate yourself, how much you are preparing, what are your weak subjects and where you need to work harder and which side is stronger. Only then can you succeed.

Time management is very important

Time management is very important in this exam. Therefore, if you sit for the exam without managing the time, problems may arise. Time management is essential for speed reading and how to solve it.

Solve the problem first

If you encounter any problem during preparation, solve it first. Never leave the problem unanswered. Doing so could lead to problems later. Take care of every step of your preparation, when you are in a hurry the risk of falling increases. So remove the doubts in each question.