PSSSB Exam 2021 for Patwari, Librarian and Other Posts in July, Notice Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Subordinate Service Choice Board (PSSSB) has launched a discover concerning examination date for numerous posts resembling Legislation Clerk, College Librarian, Technical Assistant, Patwari, Jail Warder, Matron and many others.on its web site – sssb.punjab.gov.in. Particulars Right here

PSSSB Exam 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Choice Board (PSSSB) has launched a discover concerning examination date for numerous posts resembling Legislation Clerk, College Librarian, Technical Assistant, Patwari, Jail Warder, Matron and many others.on its web site – sssb.punjab.gov.in. As per discover, the examination for the submit of Legislation Clerk towards commercial 04/2021, College Librarian towards commercial quantity 06/2021 and Technical Assistant towards commercial 06/2021 is scheduled to be held in the primary week of July.

Other than this, the examination for Patwari, Jail Warder and many others. are additionally anticipated to be carried out in the month of July.

The precise date for the mentioned exams will probably be introduced by way of official web site. The candidates ought to hold a monitor on the official web site for updates concerning the examination date.

PSSSB has additionally launched the examination syllabus for the submit of Legislation Clerk. As per the examination syllabus discover, the examination will probably be carried out in MCQ format. Every query will probably be of 1 mark and 1/4 will probably be deducted for every incorrect reply. The candidates can examine the syllabus by way of the hyperlink beneath:

PSSSB Legislation Clerk Syllabus Notice

Candidates are suggested to start out their preparation as quickly as potential.

PSSSB Exam Notice

PSSSB Patwari Exam Updates

PSSSB had invited purposes for filling up 160 vacancies for Legislation Clerk Posts, 750 vacancies for College Librarian and 120 for Technical Officer Posts.