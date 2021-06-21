PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021for 27 Fishery Officer Post – PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for 27 posts of Fishery Officer, apply soon

PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Fishery Officer. Under which recruitment is to be done on 27 vacant posts. Candidates who are interested in these posts can apply online from 18 June 2021 to 25 June 2021 (up to 5:00 PM).

The application form submitted after this will be rejected. Earlier, the process of its application was done between April 19 and May 10, 2021 at 5 pm. In such a situation, this is a big opportunity for those candidates who have not been able to apply earlier, candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last minute rush on the official website. Candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know eligibility, selection, educational qualification and other details.

Important Dates:

Start of submission of application: 18 June 2021

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Fishery Officer – 27 Posts

PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/ Institute or Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology from a recognized University or Institute.

PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination.