PSSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Admission Card for 1000+ Patwari Recruitment issued in Punjab, here is the link – psssb Patwari Recruitment Admission Card 2021 issued on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Admission Card for 1000+ Patwari Recruitment issued in Punjab

Highlights Punjab Patwari Recruitment Examination 2021 Admission Card Issued.

Download from PSSSB’s official website.

The main exam will be held on September 05.

PSSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021:Punjab Patwari Recruitment Examination 2021 Admission Card Issued. The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued admission papers for the Patwari recruitment examination in the state. Candidates who had applied for the post of Patwari, Collector and Irrigation Booking Clerk can now download their e-Admission Card from the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.



The second phase of the examination i.e. the main examination of this recruitment drive (PSSSB Jobs) will be conducted on 5th September 2021 by Punjab PSSSB. Candidates who have passed the Prelims Exam can download the Main Exam Admission Card (Psssb Patwari Main 2021 Admission Card) by visiting the official website. How to download tickets and vacancy details can be checked below.

PSSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission mentioned above.

Step 2: On the main page, in the ‘Current News’ section, click on the’ Patwari, District Collector and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advertisement No. 01/2021)) link.

Step 3: Log in with your application number, link, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Admission will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Vacancy details

1090 posts for Patwari, 26 posts for Irrigation Booking Clerk, 32 posts for District Collectors and 4 posts for District Collectors in PWRMDC will be filled through PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Drive.

More than two and a half lakh applicants had appeared for the preliminary examination

The results of the prelims were announced on 22 August 2021. About 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021. Keep an eye on the official website for more updates on the main exam.

PSSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021 Download Link

Official website