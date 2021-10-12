PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Dairy Development Inspector Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Dairy Development Inspector posts. All interested and eligible candidates PSSSB Dairy Development Inspector Recruitment 2021 official website for sssb.punjab.gov.in But can apply through online mode on or before 31 October. The application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from October 11.

A total of 25 posts of Dairy Development Inspector will be recruited through this process. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written examination.

For Dairy Development Inspector Posts, the candidate should have Bachelor of Technology in Dairy Technology or Bachelor of Science in Dairying or Dairy Husbandry from a recognized University. Along with this, the candidate should have passed class X or equivalent examination with Punjabi subject. Talking about the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age is 37 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

All interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Dairy Development Inspector in Punjab can apply online through official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till 31 October. To apply, the general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Whereas, SC / EWS / BC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. At the same time, ex-servicemen and dependent candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and physically handicapped candidates Rs 500. For any technical issue, candidates can contact through email id [email protected]