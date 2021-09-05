PSSSB Recruitment 2021: How to check Answer Keys for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Clerk and Raise Objections, check details here

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab has released the answer key for the examinations conducted for PSSSB Recruitment 2021. The answer key has been released for the candidates who appeared for the second stage written examination of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk. As per the official notice on PSSSB Recruitment 2021 answer key, candidates can submit objections online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on September 9, 2021 till 5 PM.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 exam was conducted on September 5, 2021 from 3 PM to 5 PM. The answer keys of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Clerk are only provisional as of now. If the objections are found valid, the final answer key will be released later, on the basis of which the result will be prepared. Candidates should note that only objections sent by email will be considered valid and objections sent through any other mode will not be entertained. You can check the steps given below to check the answer key and how to raise objections.

Candidates should send Demand Draft in favor of ‘The Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ and payable at Mohali.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 was conducted for 1,090 posts. The official notice reads, “Candidates are to be sent by speed post as well as on the Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex Complex Sector-68, SAS Nagar, Mohali-160 062, in original hard copy (objection, documentary proof) of the same. , depending on the original demand draft).

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: How to check Answer Keys and Raise Objections

To check answer key and raise objection, candidates first visit the official websitesssb.punjab.gov.in Go to

On the left side of the homepage of the website you will find click on the link that reads, ‘View provisional answer key for the second stage examination held on dated 05.09.2021 for the post of patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk-Advt. No.01/2021″ link will be found, click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. Here you have to select whether you have to check the answer key or file an objection.

A form is given to raise an objection. By filling it you will be able to register your objection.

