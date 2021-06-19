PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 for supervisor posts

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021: PSSSB has invited purposes for the Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can submit the appliance kind until seventh July 2021.

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Companies Choice Board (PSSSB) has launched the notification for the recruitment of Supervisor posts. A complete of 112 posts of supervisor are to be recruited. Graduate youth can apply for this publish. Candidates can apply by means of on-line mode by visiting the official web site of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The appliance course of is occurring from 14 June 2021. and eligible candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 5 July 2021. The final date for submission of on-line software payment is seventh July 2021.

PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021

Vital Dates:

Notification launch date 12 June 2021

Beginning date for submission of on-line software 12 June 2021

Final date for submission of on-line software fifth July 2021

Final date for submission of software payment is fifth July 2021

No. of Supervisor Posts – 112

Learn Extra: MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021: Recruitment course of for the publish of ADPO begins right this moment, apply from @mppsc.nic.in

instructional qualification

Have to be a graduate from acknowledged college or institute. Aside from this, three years expertise as Bal Sevak or Gram Sevak or Anganwadi Employee. Data of Punjabi language as much as Matric. The age of the candidate ought to be between 18 to 37 years. There will likely be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per guidelines.

Click on right here to go to the official web site of PSSSB.

apply like this

candidates can submit purposes by means of on-line mode at @sssb.punjab.gov.in on or earlier than 5 July 2021. Remember that it’s essential to add the mandatory paperwork together with the appliance. After submitting the appliance kind, candidates ought to hold an additional print copy with them. For folks belonging to the overall class / freedom fighter household, Rs 1000 should be deposited as an software payment. SC/BC/EWS candidates should deposit Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and their dependents Rs 200 and Bodily Handicapped candidates Rs 500 as payment.

Learn Extra: UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021: Emptiness for the publish of Lecturer, apply from right here

Internet Title: PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2021 For Supervisor Posts