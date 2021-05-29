PSSSB Upvaid Result 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Upvaid Marksheet & Counselling Schedule Here





PSSSB Upvaid Result 2021: Subordinate Service Choice Board Punjab Authorities has launched the results of Up-VAIDs on its web site. All such candidates who appeared within the Punjab SSSB Up-VAIDs Examination 2021 can now obtain the end result by way of the official web site of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The results of Up-Vaids has been uploaded in type of a PDF which accommodates the candidate’s Title, Roll Quantity, Father’s Title, Class and Mark. All those that have efficiently certified within the aforesaid examination can seem for the doc verification spherical.

Punjab SSSB Up-VAIDs Examination 2021 was carried out on 5 November 2017 by Punjab Agriculture College Ludhiana. All those that attended the end result can now obtain the end result by following the straightforward steps given beneath.

Go to the official web site of SSSB Punjab.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on on the hyperlink that reads ‘Click on Here to View the Result of Written Examination held on 05/11/2017 for the Publish of UPVAID (Commercial No. 03/2015)’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF can be opened. Download PSSSB Upvaid Result 2021 and reserve it for future reference.

Download PSSSB Upvaid Result 2021

All shortlisted candidates are required to seem for the counselling session scheduled to be held between 31 Might to 2 June 2021 at Van Bhawan, Sector -68, Mohali. The roll quantity clever schedule of the candidates have been uploaded to the official web site. Candidates can even verify the schedule within the offered hyperlink.

Download PSSSB Upvaid 2021 Counselling Schedule

All chosen candidates are required to carry important paperwork to the scheduled venue. All candidates are required to comply with the directions offered by the Well being Ministry for COVID-19. The checklist of the chosen candidates is provisional. The candidates can verify the checklist of chosen candidates and counselling schedule instantly by clicking on the offered hyperlink. This recruitment is being achieved to recruit 81 vacancies of UP-Vaids.