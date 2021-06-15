PSTCL Recruitment 2021 for 501 ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts, Apply Online @pstcl.org





Punjab State Transmission Company Restricted (PSTCL ), an influence transmission group of Assistant Lineman (ALM), Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA). PSTCL ALM Software will begin from tomorrow i.e. on 20 Could 2021 on pstcl.org. The final date of PSTCL Registration is 11 June 2021.

PSTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Transmission Company Restricted (PSTCL ), an influence transmission group of Assistant Lineman (ALM), Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA). PSTCL ALM Software will begin from tomorrow i.e. on 20 Could 2021 on pstcl.org. The final date of PSTCL Registration is 11 June 2021. Candidates can test qualification, pay scale, age restrict and different phrases & situations within the notification.

Necessary Dates

Beginning Date of Online Registration of Functions – 20 Could 2021

Final Date of Online Registration of Functions – 11 June 2021

Final date of submitting Charges – 15 June 2021

PSTCL Emptiness Particulars

Complete Posts – 501

Architect – 01 Assistant Lineman – 350 Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) – 150

Eligibility Standards for PSTCL ALM, and Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant Posts

Instructional Qualification:

Architect – Diploma or equal Diploma in Structure or its equal with 5 years of expertise Assistant Lineman – Punjabi cross of matriculation or its equal stage and Full Time common ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Commerce from a acknowledged Establishment. Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) – Punjabi cross of matriculation or its equal stage and Full Time common ITI in Electrician/ Wiremen Commerce from a acknowledged Establishment

Age Restrict:

Architect – 20 to 37 years.

ALM and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) – 18 to 37 years

Choice Course of for PSTCL ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant

Choice will probably be performed on the idea of on-line check.

Easy methods to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and candidates can apply for the posts on official web site – pstcl.org from 20 Could to 11 June 2021.

Software Charge: