pstet 2021 Answer Keys: PSTET 2021: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Keys Announced, How to Object, When to Know the Results? – Release pstet 2021 answers on pstet.pseb.ac.in, check pstet results, when will it come

Highlights Punjab STET North Key released.

File an objection by January 07.

PSTET results will be announced soon.

PSTET 2021 Answered: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday (04 January 2022) released the answer key of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (PSTET 2021 Answer Key). Candidates appearing for this exam can check and download PSTET answer key by visiting the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in.



Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) was held on 24th December, 2021. The board is currently publishing provisional answer sheets for the exam and giving candidates the opportunity to object (if any). Candidates can register their objections in the prescribed format on or before 07 January 2022. The method of downloading the answer key is given below.

PSTET Answer Key 2021: Learn how to download Answer Key

Step 1: First visit PSTET’s official website pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Complaints Portal link.

Step 3: Click on the link for answer key / OMR sheet / query portal here.

Step 4: Login with your application number and password.

Step 5: PSTET answer key and OMR sheet will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it, check your answers and submit the objection (if any).

When will the result of PSTET be available? (Date of PSTET Result)

Upon receipt of the objection to the PSTET 2021 answer key by January 07, 2022, the Board will issue the final answer key 10 days later, on January 17, 2022. Results (PSTET results) may be announced on January 24, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of PSTET for the latest updates.

What is Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test?

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) is a state level examination conducted by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Eligible candidates in this examination can apply for recruitment of teachers at Punjab Primary (Class 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Class 6-8) level.

