PTET Result 2021: Rajasthan PTET Result released at ptetraj2021.com, Here’s How to Check and Direct Link

PTET Result 2021: Rajasthan PTET Result has been declared. Government Dungar College, Rajasthan official website using roll number or registration numberptetraj2021.com But the result can be checked. The exam was conducted on September 8 and as per the official records, more than 5 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET). State Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati released the PTET result at 1 pm at Hindi Granth Academy Auditorium, Jhalana.

The examination notice informs the candidates, that a candidate may be referred to a teacher education institute/college in the state through online counseling on the basis of his/her merit, his/her faculty, category, teaching subjects, choice of college filled etc. and not on his/her district/location or on any other basis except as provided in the rules.

how to check Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result

To check the result, first of all visit the official website ptetraj2021.com.

On the homepage of the website, you will get the link to check the result, click on it. On clicking, a new page will open.

On the new page, you have to enter your roll number, date of birth etc.

After entering the details submit it. As soon as you submit your result will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

Marksheet of the candidates will not be sent by post. It will be made available on the website of PTET or other site as notified through newspapers and can be downloaded. However, as far as possible, the intimation will be given through SMS on the mobile number given by the candidate in his online form.

