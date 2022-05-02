PTV staff suspended for not airing pakistan prime minister shahbaz sharif Lahore program

Officials of state-run TV channel PTV got costly due to not properly covering Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Lahore last week. Please tell that due to this negligence, 17 PTV officers have been suspended. It is worth noting that on 24 April last week, Shahbaz Sharif had visited Court Lakhpat Jail and Ramzan Bazaar in Lahore.

The reason behind not being able to do coverage is being told that during this time the officials of the state TV channel of Pakistan could not get the laptop of the advanced quality. In such a situation, he failed to do coverage properly. At the same time, according to the report of Pakistani newspaper ‘Dawn’, PTV also failed to broadcast live the first visit of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to South Punjab on Sunday.

The coverage team is equipped with the latest equipment including better laptops. Which broadcasts live streams and footage of any incident. This core team is stationed in Islamabad and accompanies the Prime Minister on tours of the country and abroad. At the same time, when the Lahore center of PTV was informed about this visit of PM Sharif, it had asked the PTV headquarters to provide an advanced type of laptop.

Let us tell you that this request was made only on 18 April but the officials of PTV did not show seriousness on it. Alam was that the laptop’s battery ran out during the coverage of the program. Due to which the program could not be telecasted well. The next day, the PTV administration suspended a total of 17 officials along with Imran Bashir Khan, the deputy controller of VVIP coverage.

In fact, PTV officials claimed that they did not have advanced laptops to transfer the bulk of video footage through FTP. In such a situation, there was a delay in telecasting the video of PM Shahbaz Sharif to PTV.