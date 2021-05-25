PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK & OBB Global Version Download Link & Check Guide, Godzilla vs. Kong update

PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK & OBB Global Version Download Link & Check Information, Godzilla vs. Kong update



PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK & OBB Global Version Download Link & Check Information, Godzilla vs. Kong update: For season 19, PUBG Mobile is collaborating with the newest film installment of Monster verse, Godzilla vs Kong. With an explosive field workplace launch, the film had garnered loads of consideration & is now extremely acclaimed worldwide. Beneath, yow will discover the direct APK Download hyperlink for PUBG Mobile 1.4 Version and a Step-by-step information on easy methods to set up & play it. PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs. Kong.





Download PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global APK: Download (990MB)

PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK & OBB Global Version Download Link and Step-by-step information?

Step 1: To start the set up course of, gamers have to obtain the PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK file from the hyperlink.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global APK Download Link (990 MB): Click on Right here.

Step 2: After the obtain is full, gamers have to allow the “Set up from unknown supply”. Ignore this step if accomplished already.

Step 3: Find & Set up the downloaded APK file in your machine

Step 4: After set up, open the sport & obtain all the mandatory sources. As soon as the method has full gamers could restart the sport & benefit from the all new Titan theme on the battlegrounds.

Check out what’s new in PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global Version Update? PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs Kong

A ton of recent content material has dropped within the Beta Version. Gamers can now expertise monster-themed basic matches on the battlegrounds.

Godzilla theme in Erangle.

Kong theme in Sanhok.

Mecha Godzilla theme in Livik.

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans Strike

Apex Provide Camp

PvE mob settlements

New Car: Coupe RB

New Taking pictures Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and stability

Primary Efficiency Enhancements

Royale Cross S19: Traverse (begins Might 17)

Safety Enhancements

New Associates Options

Patch Updates

In the course of the occasion interval, these are the dates when monsters will make their appearances within the respective maps.

Godzilla in Erangle: Might 11 – June 8

Kong in Sanhok: Might 15 – June 8

Mechagodzilla in Livik: Might 20 – June 8

