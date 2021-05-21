PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global Version: Android Users Now Can Download Game With APK Link

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Global Model: Android Users Now Can Download Game With APK Link





PUBG Mobile Newest Replace: Right here comes a bit of fine information for the PUBG followers throughout the globe. The PUBG builders have up to date the PUBG Mobile 1.4 international now. On this new replace, a collection of latest content material has been added to the favored battle royale title, together with the Titan Strikes recreation mode, the Coupe RB, and the OTS taking pictures mode. With new options, the sport brings extra pleasure for PUBG followers. And extra importantly, the gamers now can obtain the 1.4 model of PUBG Mobile utilizing the APK information accessible on the sport’s official web site. Additionally Learn – Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration: Step-by-step Information to Register on Google Play Retailer

Nonetheless, the PUBG followers in India should notice that this recreation just isn’t accessible within the nation for the time being. Therefore, they need to not attempt to obtain the sport. Additionally Learn – Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration Stay on Play Retailer: 5 Issues to Know About The New PUBG Mobile India

For different international customers, an OBB file just isn’t required to obtain the PUBG Mobile 1.4 replace because the APK file alongside is enough. Notably, there are two totally different APK information accessible on the sport’s official web site. One is small/compact model and the opposite one is the common model.

Common model APK: Click on right here

Small/Compact model APK: Click on right here

If the avid gamers obtain the compact model, they will even need to obtain the Useful resource Packs in-game. In any other case, in the event that they obtain the common model, they’ll benefit from the recreation as quickly because the set up is full.

Comply with the steps to obtain and set up the PUBG Mobile 1.4 replace:

Step 1: The PUBG followers and avid gamers must obtain both of the 2 information from the hyperlinks offered right here.

Step 2: Then, they must find and set up the APK information. Earlier than doing so, they need to allow the Set up from Unknown Supply choice on their devise as nicely.

Step 3: The avid gamers then can open PUBG Mobile and log in to check out all the brand new options within the newest model.

Nonetheless, in the event that they discover any parsing error whereas putting in the sport, they’ll strive re-downloading the file and following the steps given above once more.