PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: APK+OBB download links for Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 substitute become rolled out on May perhaps perhaps eleventh, 2021. Alongside distinctive whisper related to Godzilla vs Kong, a model trendy vehicle and taking footage mode have been very important additions to the sport.

Followers are jubilant with all the trendy changes made to the combat royale title. Clients may even be receiving 2888 BP, 100 AG, and Banana Bonanza (3d) within the event that they score the most recent iteration prior to May perhaps perhaps sixteenth.

They can avail the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version the utilization of the Google Play Retailer or make use of the APK file available on the title’s genuine web site.

This text is a information on downloading and inserting within the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version substitute.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Subsequently, users from the nation are strictly instructed not to score the sport.

Handbook to score PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version substitute the utilization of APK file

The OBB file isn’t required to score the PUBG Mobile 1.4 substitute, and the APK file is ample. There are two numerous APKs recent on the sport’s genuine web site:

Conventional version: Click on right here

Tiny/Compact version: Click on right here

Avid players will maintain to score additional Useful useful resource Packs within the Compact version. On the various version, they will initiating enjoying the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version as quickly as they arrange it.

Within the Compact version, users maintain to score a Useful useful resource Pack.

Clients can apply these steps to score and arrange the sport:

Step 1: They have to score each of the APK information on their instrument from the hyperlinks above.

(The dimensions of the everyday version is 990 MB, and that of the compact version is 661 MB. Prior to persevering with with the score course of, gamers will maintain to make sure that that they’ve ample storage on their Android devices.)

Step 2: As quickly because the file is downloaded, gamers maintain to stumble upon and arrange it. Alternatively, they have to toggle on the “Set up from Unknown Provide” choice.

Then, users can initiating PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to experience enjoying the notorious BR title.

In the event that they attain throughout a message declaring, “There become a anxiousness parsing the tools,” they will take into accout of downloading the file all another time and following the steps given above.

