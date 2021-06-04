PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: Direct APK download link for worldwide Android users

The 1.4 PUBG Mobile change modified into launched closing month. It purchased an overwhelmingly sure response from the mobile gaming neighborhood.

The change added uncommon elements to the favored conflict royale title, alongside facet the Titan Strikes recreation mode and the OTS (Over the Shoulder) taking pictures mode.

Gamers can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 change on their Android devices the utilization of the APK file available available in the market on the sport’s reliable web page.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Therefore, clients from the nation are strictly prompt now not to download the sport.

How one can download PUBG Mobile 1.4 world version change

Given under are the download hyperlinks of the APK information for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 version:

Petite/Compact version: Click on on right here

Favourite version: Click on on right here

If players resolve the compact version of the APK file, they will must download useful resource packs in-game before they can play PUBG Mobile 1.4.

In the meantime, if players resolve to download the routine version of the APK file, they will be able to play PUBG Mobile as quickly as the sport is put in on their instrument.

Gamers can educate these steps to download and arrange the PUBG Mobile 1.4 change:

Step 1: Gamers can secure to nonetheless download one among many 2 APK information the utilization of the hyperlinks given above.

The scale of the routine APK file is 990 MB, whereas that of the compact version is 661 MB. Gamers must be particular that that they secure obtained ample room on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: As soon as the download ends, players should at all times to seek out and arrange the APK file. Then but once more, they can secure to nonetheless it’s possible you’ll secure to really allow the “Arrange from Unknown Supply” choice.

Step 3: Gamers can originate PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to luxuriate in mainly essentially the most up-to-date version of the sport.

If a participant encounters a parsing error, they can re-download the APK and educate the steps talked about above but once more.

