PUBG Mobile 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong update: APK download link, file size, new features, and more

The extremely anticipated PUBG Cell 1.4 replace is at remaining out, and avid gamers are very infected to determine out out your complete distinctive features and additions.

Avid avid gamers who rep an older mannequin of PUBG Cell will now not be able to expertise the recreation alongside avid gamers with probably the most trendy mannequin.

Android customers can download the PUBG Cell 1.4 mannequin by method of the Google Play Retailer. They’re able to furthermore train the APK file which is latest on the certified internet blueprint of the recreation to rep so.

This text presents avid gamers with recordsdata regarding the most trendy replace, alongside aspect the APK download hyperlink, measurement, features, and more.

Disclaimer: PUBG Cell and PUBG Cell Lite are banned in India. Subsequently, customers from the nation are strictly steered now not to download the recreation.

All of the items to grasp regarding the PUBG Cell 1.4 Godzilla vs Kong replace

APK Download hyperlink and measurement

Download hyperlink of PUBG Cell 1.4 replace: Click on on proper right here

The dimensions of the PUBG Cell 1.4 APK file is 990MB. Within the meantime, the scale of the in-recreation patches will range a miniature bit. Avid avid gamers must execute sure they’ve enough storage dwelling obtainable on their units sooner than downloading the file.

Avid avid gamers can observe the steps given beneath to download and set up the PUBG Cell 1.4 mannequin:

Step 1: Avid avid gamers must first download the APK file for the PUBG Cell 1.4 replace. They’re able to rep so by method of the hyperlink given above.

Step 2: As quickly because the file is downloaded, avid gamers must restful find and set up the APK file. Earlier than doing so, they must restful allow the “Arrange from Unknown Supply” possibility.

Step 3: Avid avid gamers can start PUBG Cell after the set up is complete.

Step 4: After the in-recreation patches are complete, avid gamers can log in to their accounts and expertise probably the most trendy mannequin of the BR title.

If avid gamers face a parsing error, they must restful snatch into consideration re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above once more.

Authentic features

Proper listed below are one of many predominant distinctive features which rep been added to PUBG Cell with the 1.4 replace:

Titan Strikes

Titan Final Stand (May perchance nicely neutral 25 – June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 – July 5)

Authentic Space Scheme: The Hangar (begins June 1)

Scheme Enhancements

Authentic Vehicle: Coupe RB

Safety Zone

Different Machine Enhancements

Authentic Taking photos Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and steadiness

Enhancements to Cheer Park

Royale Cross S19: Traverse (begins May perchance nicely neutral 17)

Readers can click on proper right here to learn your complete patch notes.

Rewards

Proper listed below are the rewards that avid gamers will impress for updating PUBG Cell to probably the most trendy mannequin between May perchance nicely neutral eleventh and May perchance nicely neutral sixteenth:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3d)

