PUBG Mobile 1.4 update for Android: APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile 1.4 change is lastly out there for gamers on Android and iOS platforms. This might properly elevate Godzilla vs Kong themed in-game thunder, along with sport modes which may present them a refreshing battle royale trip.

The sport’s servers might properly now not be taken down for repairs, and subsequently users will nearly positively be able to rob a locate at out the most recent factors right after updating their sport. They’ll additionally obtain additional rewards for downloading the change sooner than May simply sixteenth.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how gamers can earn essentially the most fashionable model of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Because of this actuality, users from the nation are strictly recommended now not to earn the sport.

Simple strategies to earn and set up PUBG Mobile 1.4 change using APK

To earn PUBG Mobile’s most fashionable model, gamers carry out now not want an OBB file. The APK is ample.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 change APK earn link: Click on on proper right here

The APK file dimension is 990 MB. The in-game patch dimension will range a diminutive bit. Because of this actuality, gamers should make certain that ample free storage residence is on the market on their instrument sooner than going ahead with the earn.

Right here’s a step-by-step guide to placing within the PUBG Mobile 1.4 change

Step 1: First, users should earn the PUBG Mobile 1.4 change APK file from the link supplied above.

Step 2: Subsequent, they need to allow the “Arrange from unknown provide” probability if this probability hasn’t been toggled on beforehand.

Step 3: Then, gamers should locate and set up the APK file.

Step 4: After the arrange is whole, they need to open it. As soon as the in-game patches are whole, users can purchase pleasure from trying out the sport’s most fashionable model.

If a parsing error is displayed all of the map through which through the APK file’s arrange, then they’re going to take care of in ideas redownloading the file and however once more put together the an identical steps supplied above.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 change patch notes

Listed under are a couple of of the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 change:

Distinctive Area Design: The Hangar (begins June 1)

Distinctive Vehicle: Coupe RB

Distinctive Capturing Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and steadiness

Basic Effectivity Enhancements

Royale Breeze S19: Traverse (begins May simply 17)

Security Enhancements

Distinctive Firm Capabilities

Players can click on proper right here to be taught in-depth patch notes

