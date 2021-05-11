PUBG Mobile 1.4 update Season 19 Royale Pass release date and time revealed

The builders of PUBG Mobile release a as much as date Royale Pass on the beginning of every and every season, one in every of the predominant sources for avid gamers to obtain in-game gadgets. Royale Pass 18 is determined to plan to a shut quickly, and the modern Royale Pass often known as Traverse is factual all of the plan by way of the nook.

Avid gamers are ardently making an attempt forward to the modern Royale Pass to be launched as a result of it’s anticipated to comment in titillating magnificence gadgets, along side skins, emotes, costumes, and extra, which they will accumulate by ending up missions to development by way of it.

Start date and time for PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 19

The persevering with season is determined to discontinue on May also fifteenth, 2021

Per the positive wager from the RP portion, PUBG Mobile Season 18 could be concluding on May also fifteenth, 2021 (+0 UTC). After this period, the portion could be inaccessible, and customers is perchance now now not able to complete the missions to get the rewards.

The modern Season 19 Royale Pass: Traverse is scheduled to be launched on May also seventeenth, 2021, at 2 AM UTC or 7: 30 AM IST (GMT +5: 30).

As soon as the circulation is accessible, avid gamers could be prepared to strengthen to the Elite Pass for 600 UC. Within the intervening time, Elite Pass Plus will area them assist by 1800 UC.

Leaked rewards

The rewards for Season 19 Royale Pass possess already been leaked. Listed here are a couple of of them:

Insect Queen – Mini14 – RP 1 (Describe by way of Infected Tamizha/YouTube)

Regular Beetle emote – RP 10 (Describe by way of Infected Tamizha/YouTube)

Gemstone Scarab Backpack (Describe by way of Infected Tamizha/YouTube)

Alien – UMP45 – RP 45 (Describe by way of Infected Tamizha/YouTube)

Crimson Beetle Helmet – RP 70 (Describe by way of Infected Tamizha/YouTube)

Regular Beetle Enviornment – RP 100 (Describe by way of Infected Tamizha/YouTube)

Avid gamers can look the video given beneath to know additional concerning the leaked RP rewards:

