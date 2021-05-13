PUBG Mobile 1.4 update Season 19 RP release date, time, leaked rewards, and more

The Royale Cross is considered one of the usual methods to invent magnificence gadgets, along side skins, costumes and gun skins, in PUBG Mobile. Avid gamers should whole day-to-day and weekly missions to assemble RP Factors and development through the budge.

PUBG Mobile builders introduce a latest RP every two months. With mainly the most recent season coming to an discontinue on May presumably additionally fifteenth, 2021 (UTC +0), avid avid gamers are immensely alive to by the following season.

This textual content affords readers with a top level view of the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 19 RP.

PUBG Mobile Season 19 RP: All it’s advisable to know

Unlock date and time

Season 18 will manufacture on May presumably additionally 15, 2021

As soon as mainly the most recent PUBG Mobile season ends, the RP allotment shall be locked for roughly spherical 24 hours. When avid avid gamers faucet on the RP icon, a message shall be displayed displaying the time remaining for the graduation of the next season.

PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Cross shall be launched on May presumably additionally seventeenth, 2021. The latest season will start up spherical 2: 00 AM UTC or 7: 30 AM IST (GMT +5: 30).

Impress

As soon as the latest PUBG Mobile Royale Cross has been launched, avid avid gamers shall be able to improve to Elite Cross for 600 UC and Elite Cross Plus for 1800 UC. A free budge is furthermore accessible, however its rewards are restricted.

Leaks

Information miners preserve already leaked the rewards for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Royale Cross. Listed beneath are a pair of of them:

Insect Queen – Mini14 – RP 1 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Backyard Observer Headpiece – RP 5 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Common Beetle emote – RP 10 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Flex Muscle tissues – RP 15 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Gemstone Scarab Backpack – RP 30 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Extinct Vine Discontinue – RP 40 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

(*19*) Alien – UMP45 – RP 45 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Crimson Beetle Helmet – RP 70 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Common Beetle Impact – RP 100 (Characterize via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Avid gamers can peep the video below to check more concerning the whole leaked rewards:

