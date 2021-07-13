PUBG Mobile 1.5 global version APK download link for Android devices

Entertainment News

On July Ninth, the builders of PUBG Cellular had launched the famous-awaited 1.5 version of the game. Customers can test out the fresh parts after downloading it, including the Ignition game mode, a firearm, and more. All gamers are entitled to receive these rewards if they update to the most contemporary version sooner than July 16th:

2,888 BP 100 AG Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d) ×1.

Those that haven’t downloaded the PUBG Cellular 1.5 update can cease so from the Play Retailer/Apple App Retailer. Android customers also can exercise the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Cellular is banned in India. Therefore, customers from the country are strictly informed now to no longer download this game.

download PUBG Cellular 1.5 version on Android devices

PUBG Cellular’s online net page offers two forms of APK recordsdata:

Normal version: Click right here

Minute/Compact: Click right here

The usual APK file takes up about 1 GB of home, while the compact version is sized at 687 MB. It is a must have that gamers have enough storage on their devices sooner than downloading the PUBG Cellular 1.5 version.

Steps to download and install PUBG Cellular

Step 1: The usage of the links stated above, download any APK file for PUBG Cellular 1.5 update.

Step 2: After the download attracts to an stop, the Set up from Unknown Source environment must be enabled. Then the game must be attach in on the tool.

Step 3: Customers can lastly open the PUBG Cellular utility.

Gamers that went with the compact version must still additionally download helpful resource packs in-game. Meanwhile, these that download the usual version can play PUBG Cellular once the installation is total.

After opening the PUBG Cellular 1.5 utility, gamers desire to login to their accounts to play

Step 4: Login the consume of any available pointers on how to take pride in the fresh update of the well-liked fight royale title.

Gamers also can merely re-download the file and apply the steps stated above if they stumble upon a parsing error.

