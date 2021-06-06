PUBG Mobile Battlegrounds mobile India release date? how to pre-register







PUBG Mobile Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date? How to Pre-Register? Get Hyperlink & Step by Step Information: Outstanding content material creators like Ghatak have confirmed that the sport is releasing within the third week of June. Mortal has additionally teased one thing related. Nonetheless, we are able to solely ensure as soon as Krafton, the father or mother firm of PUBG Mobile, drops an official release date. Till then, keep tuned.





The day all PUBG mobile followers have been eagerly ready for is lastly right here. The official Pre-registration hyperlink for Battlegrounds Mobile India is about to seem within the Google Play retailer at any second now. As there’s no information about pre-registration for IOS, solely android customers might be in a position to pre-register for now. Relaxation assured, pre-registrations for IOS will start quickly as properly. Nonetheless, if you want to entry the pre-registration web page forward of its official release, now we have lined a step-by-step information for you.

Battlegrounds PUBG mobile: Step By Step Information on how to entry the Pre-registration portal on Google Play

Observe these two easy steps and you might be good to go.

Step 1- Open Google Play Retailer in your Android machine and search Battlegrounds PUBG mobile India

For those who can’t discover the sport on the play retailer, click on on this hyperlink.

Right here is the hyperlink – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.pubg.imobile

Step 2- Click on on “Pre-Register” button if out there.

Now you pre-registered for the Battlegrounds PUBG mobile India. You’re going to get the rewards for Pre-Registering as soon as the sport is launched in India. If the model is unsupported or there’s no possibility for pre-registration, you don’t have any possibility however to look forward to the official pre-registration to start.

Loading Error Clear up: Pre-Register for Battlegrounds PUBG Mobile India

In case your Google Play Retailer is caught on the loading display screen and also you’re unable to entry the pre-registration web page, you possibly can comply with these steps to remedy this drawback.

Step 1 – Open the app settings of the Google Play Retailer

Step 2 – Discover household possibility there

there Step 3 – Within the Household settings, discover Parental management and switch it ‘on’ .

and switch it . Step 4 – Click on on the Apps and Video games possibility and set it to “Rated for 3+”

The sport comes with an age restriction & is just out there for the 16+ age group. If you’re under 18 years, you want to give the mobile variety of your father or mother or guardian to confirm your account.