PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan and Bangladesh Finals: Qualified teams revealed

The Semi Finals stage of the PUBG Cell Campus Championship (PMCC) 2021 for the Bangladesh and Pakistan areas concluded after six days of fierce breeze.

Thirty-two excessive teams from their respective areas performed a whole of 12 fits every, on the tip of which the tip 16 teams from every house good for the PMCC 2021 Finals.

Crew Qwerty topped the semis stage with 198 elements throughout the Pakistan location and grew to become adopted by fan-favorite Crew Bablu, who had 187 elements. Different fan-favorite teams enjoyment of Stalwart Esports and Free Vogue moreover good for the Large Finals.

Wonderful teams for PMCC 2021 Pakistan Finals

Crew Qwerty Crew Bablu Maximus FTW The Slayers Crew Stox NFPxSKY Esports Portal Esports Arkadians Stalwart Esports Free Vogue Crew Excessive Crew Quetta Crew TES Renegades Misplaced Esports Rzx7e Esports

The PUBG Cell Campus Championship 2021 Bangladesh

KS Axe topped the elements desk with 175 elements throughout the Bangladesh location whereas fan favorites Venom Legends and Future Station completed in third and fifth house, respectively.

Defending champions 1952 may nicely moreover easiest deal with a Thirteenth-space attain throughout the Semi Finals to qualify for the Finals.

Wonderful teams for PMCC 2021 Bangladesh Finals

KS Axe ABCXNBSQ Venom Legends TRZ Esports Future Station Infernal Parasite GX Crew IR A1 Esports Bip Esports Excentric Infinity NRZ Esports Xbrothers ES 1952 Martyrs 1971 Snide Diagram X Phantomes

Prize pool distribution of the PUBG Cell Campus Championship 2021

The Campus Championship 2021 capabilities a whole prize pool of 30,000 USD (46 Lakh PKR/ 25 Lakhs BDT).

1st house: 10,000 USD

2nd house: 5,000 USD

third house: 3,200 USD

4th house: 1,700 USD

fifth house: 1,700 USD

sixth house: 1,200 USD

seventh house: 1,200 USD

eighth house: 1,000 USD

ninth house: 1,000 USD

tenth to sixteenth house: 500 USD

MVP of the match: 500 USD

The match is broadcast utterly on the PUBG Cell Pakistan/Bangladesh Sterling YouTube Channels.

