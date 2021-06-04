PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan Finals: Teams, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship is once more this time, taking area in Pakistan. With the semi-finals over, the top 16 groups possess licensed for the finals. All of the plot through the semi-finals, 32 groups battled in a complete of 12 matches to fetch it to the finals.

The finals of the occasion will function a whopping prize pool of $30,000 (46 Lakh PKR) that may additionally merely be disbursed in conserving with the space of the groups. The MVP of the occasion will even be awarded $500.

Licensed groups for PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2021 Pakistan finals

#1 – Crew Qwerty

#2 – Crew Bablu

#3 – MaximusxFTN

#4 – The Slayers

#5 – Crew STDX

#6 – NFPxSKY Esports

#7 – Portal Esports

#8 – Arkadians

#9 – Stalwart Esports

#10 – FreeStyle

#11 – Crew High

#12 – Crew XQUETTA

#13 – Crew TES

#14 – Renegades

#15 – Misplaced Esports

#16 – RZx7E Esports

All of the plot through the semi-finals, Crew Qwerty, which accommodates many seasoned knowledgeable avid gamers from Pakistan, topped the points desk with 120 points and 64 kills.

One other in type crew from Pakistan, Crew Bablu, got here 2nd throughout the points desk with 187 points and 86 kills. MaxmiusXFTN accomplished third throughout the course of the semi-finals with 162 points and 61 kills.

Groups to own a look at out for

Crew Qwerty, who topped the semi-finals charts, may perchance be the favorites to take the occasion. Crew Bablu will be one different crew to own a look at out for. Among the many totally different groups, the in type Pakistani squad FreeStyle will even be a drive to be reckoned with.

Outmoded Pakistani groups worship Portal Esports and Arkadians will even be in rivalry for the top spots.

Schedule for the finals

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Pakistan are scheduled to be held from June 4th to sixth, 2021. The finals will be streamed on the genuine YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Pakistan. The motion will originate from 5 PM (PKT).

It’s going to be clever to peek which crew holds its nerve and comes out on high. All 16 groups will try their best to take the celebrated occasion. All in all, the Campus Championship ensures to be a deal with for the viewers.

