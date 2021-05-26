PUBG Mobile Changes – PUBG New Maps



PUBG Mobile Changes – Krafton inc. builders of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG Mobile), launched details about two new maps that are presently in growing section. PUBG will probably be getting two new maps code named Tiger and Kiki which will probably be added within the recreation after growth course of carried out.





In 2020 throughout pandemic scenario when each builders all over the world going through the difficulties, Krafton launched three new maps within the recreation. In 2020 Karakin, Paramo and Haven joined the map pool of PUBG whereas Sanhok and Vikendi shipped for reworks. Builders additionally launched Workforce Deathmatch and Ranked mode final 12 months together with new weapons, options, instruments, and autos within the recreation.

Krafton said,

Learn Extra: Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration date introduced: Trade consultants says ‘Krafton saved their promise’

” The world as an entire could not have had an excellent 12 months, however we personally have a lot to be grateful for- particularly you, our followers sticking with us by a sophisticated 12 months of experimentation.Your continued assist and suggestions give us tangible objectives to work in direction of however funneling the suggestions of a worldwide viewers into one replace that satisfies everybody isn’t a simple process.”

PUBG Mobile Changes – PUBG New Maps – Kiki, Tiger, and Miramar Remastered

Additionally Learn: Battlegrounds PUBG Mobile India: 5 issues you should learn about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Right here is every little thing which received revealed within the first a part of 2021 Dev plans. This 12 months Krafton is specializing in the bigger maps after launching small maps final 12 months. Let’s have a look on the upcoming maps.

Miramar Remastered –

Miramar is likely one of the greatest map in PUBG, an extended place to stroll round within the desert. Krafton is engaged on the revamp of the map from very long time the place it’s going to carry new components and repair earlier difficulties within the map. The brand new remastered model of Miramar will embrace higher lighting, efficiency, graphics and a few particular options. Miramar Remastered map will probably be coming with the 12.1 replace of PUBG.

TIGER MAP –

Within the upcoming updates Krafton is bringing the brand new 8×8 map which is codename because the Tiger. There will probably be one key change within the map the place gamers will get the flexibility to return to Battle after defeat, identical as respawn. Many followers have requested for respawn operate as a lot of the battle royale video games have this.

Kiki Map –

In late 2021 or Early 2020, yet another 8×8 map will be a part of the map pool which is codenamed as Kiki. This map comprises underground labs, many new areas like subways and underwater buildings. This will probably be one of many greatest map with one among it varieties the place it’s going to have many mysterious locations and options.