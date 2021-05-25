PUBG Mobile global 1.4 version update: APK download link for Android users

PUBG Cell receives frequent updates that announce modern sides and enhancements to the sport.

Its builders rolled out the 1.4 substitute two weeks previously, bringing a collection of current sides to the battle royale, along with the Titan Strike recreation mode, the Coupe RB automobile, and the Over The Shoulder taking pictures mode.

Avid avid gamers on the Android platform can acquire the PUBG Cell world 1.4 substitute from the Google Play Retailer or by using the APK file accessible on the legit net web page on-line of the sport.

Peer this put up on Instagram A put up shared by PUBG MOBILE (@pubgmobile)

Disclaimer: PUBG Cell and PUBG Cell Lite are banned in India. Therefore, users from the nation are strictly knowledgeable now not to acquire the sport.

Moreover be taught: As Battlegrounds Cell India launch attracts nearer, PUBG Cell YouTuber booked for racist remarks in course of Indian MLA

acquire PUBG Cell Global 1.4 mannequin substitute

There are two assorted PUBG Cell 1.4 substitute APK recordsdata accessible on the sport’s legit net web page on-line. The hyperlinks for them are outfitted under:

Miniature/Compact mannequin: Click on right here

Conventional mannequin: Click on right here

If avid gamers acquire the compact mannequin, they will be required to acquire the helpful useful resource packs in-game.

In the meantime, if avid gamers acquire the routine mannequin, they will be able to play the sport as quickly as a result of it is efficiently put in.

Prospects should individually acquire the Useful resource Packs

Avid avid gamers can observe these steps to acquire and set up the PUBG Cell 1.4 mannequin:

Step 1: Avid avid gamers should unexcited acquire each of the APK recordsdata by the hyperlinks outfitted above.

Stage to: Avid avid gamers should unexcited impress distinct that they possess obtained ample storage rental accessible on their Android devices before downloading the file. The sizes of the routine and compact APK recordsdata are 990 MB and 661 MB, respectively.

Step 2: As quickly because the file is downloaded, avid gamers should come across and set up it on their devices. On the other hand, they wish to unexcited first allow the “Set up from Unknown Supply” within the event that they haven’t accomplished so beforehand.

Step 3: When the set up ends, they could be capable to log in to their PUBG Cell anecdote and expertise probably essentially the most modern mannequin of the sport.

If the participant encounters an error stating that there develop into as soon as an subject parsing the gear, they could have the option to concentrate on re-downloading the APK file and following the steps talked about above once more.

Peer this put up on Instagram A put up shared by PUBG MOBILE (@pubgmobile)

Moreover be taught: Will there be world esports occasions in Battlegrounds Cell India? PUBG Cell influencers share their ideas

Designate In/ Designate As a lot as Retort